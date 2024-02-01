Muscat: Continuing its promising journey by providing the best services to its customers, ahlibank has enhanced its “Pearl Points” rewards program. Customers can relish an exceptional banking journey, with points seamlessly accruing upon completing day-to-day banking transactions.

Designed as an integral part of ahlibank’s innovative suite of offerings, the Pearl Points program redefines the traditional banking experience. Harnessing the power of state-of-the-art financial technology, this program empowers ahlibank’s esteemed customers to effortlessly accumulate points while conducting everyday transactions using their debit or credit cards.

What sets the Pearl Points program apart is its unparalleled versatility. Customers can earn points by simply maintaining a deposit, using their debit and credit card, or engaging with ahlibank’s user-friendly e-channels for routine banking activities. Notably, this includes ahlibank’s mobile banking app. With the program, customers can convert Pearl Points into cashback into their accounts, pay credit card outstanding and pay utility bills. Moreover, the program boasts a diverse array of redemption options meticulously crafted to align with the multifaceted lifestyles and preferences of customers. This includes being able to redeem points by booking flights with over 100 leading airlines to luxurious hotel stays worldwide and buy shopping vouchers with top-tier merchants—the possibilities are endless.

Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, “At ahlibank, our customers are at the core of our endeavors. We take pride in providing a comprehensive rewards program that caters to their distinct needs, passions, and aspirations. Elevating the banking journey with ahlibank is our way of thanking our customers for their continued trust and support.”

Al Balushi emphasized, “Innovation forms the bedrock of our growth story and is translated into our products and services. By enriching the lives of our customers with rewards and personalized perks, we will usher in a new age of being Partners in Excellence.”

Continuing its legacy of rewarding loyalty and enhancing banking experiences, ahlibank remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering an extensive array of benefits and rewards. As a holistic program, customers can use Pearl Points to pay utility bills using the mobile banking app or Internet banking. It is through such resolute dedication that not only underscores ahlibank’s mission to create a banking landscape that is better, but one that is more inclusive as well.

The Pearl Points program stands true to ahlibank’s endeavors to foster a deeper connection with its customers. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the Bank remains dedicated to providing unparalleled financial solutions that empower customers to achieve their financial goals.