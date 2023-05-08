Muscat: ahlibank's Al Nukhba banking facility, classified as an effortless and flexible financial solution, has been transforming the concept of everyday banking for privileged customers, who consciously seek customized products and services. It has, in a very short span of time, augmented its customer base with an impressive service credo and continues to forge ahead with regular upgrades.

Equipped with extensive regional and international experience, ahlibank capitalized on its growing popularity with Al Nukhba banking, which made its mark in the market early on with an impressive 100 million deposit portfolio. It has since grown into a formidable segment, catering to the growing market for wealth banking. Through this exclusive portfolio, customers are able to manage their wealth in convenient and secured ways, with a host of banking solutions and tailor-made products that suit their investment needs.

Shedding the spotlight on the growing popularity of this premium segment, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM - Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “From the very beginning, Al Nukhba has been a major draw among our elite and savvy customers; customers who have clear understanding of global banking standards and seek the same from their local sector - which is exactly what Al Nukhba provides with its array of tailored products. It is specifically designed to meet the growing market for wealth management. It is no surprise that this impressive segment has managed to set a new benchmark in banking with its dedicated team of professionals to guide and shape the fortunes of our customers – our most important stakeholders.”

Explaining further, he added: “Al Nukhba banking account is an extension of our customer-centric approach to banking. We understand the changing needs and requirements of our growing customers and, accordingly, update and upgrade our products to match global trends and fit the local demands. Through Al Nukhba, we have demonstrated our categorical decision to partner with our customers and support their banking agendas through a range of financial and non-financial packages that are aimed at enhancing their wealth.”

ahlibank's Al Nukhba customers benefit from convenient subscriptions to IPOs as well as tailor-made portfolios that suit different investment needs; it provides brokerage services and protection solutions. As far as the wealth management is concerned, customers can avail services of dedicated relationship managers and enjoy premium lounges to conduct banking transactions privately. They can also look forward to preferential pricing on deposits and loans, discounted tariffs on bank charges and offers from premium merchants, in addition to a host of travel related benefits.

Having recognized customers’ growing needs for smart solutions that help them keep pace with their changing lifestyles, ahlibank is on a mission to adopt latest technologies and strategies, while adapting its enhanced portfolio to complement its customer-centric approach to banking.