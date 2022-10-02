Muscat: Endorsing its consistent growth in the banking horizon of the Sultanate, ahlibank was recognized as the ‘Best Performing Company in the Large Cap’ at the prestigious Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2022, held on 28 September. Ms. Hana Mohammed Al Kharusi General Manager –Corporate Banking received the Award on behalf of the Bank.

Having won the award in the same category consecutively in 2018 and 2019, the 2022 Award further affirms ahlibank’s growing strides in Oman’s banking horizon. The current year has seen it augment its financial performance over the same period last year, achieving an increase of 18.6% in the second quarter.

Organized by Alam Al-Iktisaad, the red-carpet event unfolded in the presence of H.E. Salem bin Mohammed al-Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, who presided as the Chief Guest, with H.E. Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani, Vice Chairman of Muscat Overseas Group, as the host of the evening. The attendees included business leaders, CEOs and senior government officials from a cross-section of industries and government bodies, as well as key decision-makers from the world of business and economy.

Congratulating her team for the coveted award, Ms. Hana Mohammed Al Kharusi

General Manager – Corporate Banking, called it a crowning glory for the Bank, which has, in recent times, won accolades from both local and regional platforms for its consistent performance. “Every award that we win corroborates our success as the fastest growing bank in the country. It fulfills our nurtured ambition to be the most preferred bank. We have not only sustained our upward growth trajectory with innovative products and services, we have also aced our performance metrics with figures that narrate our story; this award is an acclamation of our strong status in the banking sector. It has paved our banking path with greater customer acquisition as well as customer retention,” she stated.

Further, thanking the organizers for their meticulous survey in finalizing the nominees for each category and choosing the right candidates for different sectors, Al Kharusi added: “I would like to commend the organizers for their time and patience in conducting such a significant assessment of various segments of the industry. Alam Al-Iktisaad has set a benchmark with its annual Awards ceremony, establishing standards for excellence in financial performance. We are grateful for this honor, and we pledge to continue following sustainable business practices and creating newer avenues to meet our customer’s requirements.”

Instituted to recognize and felicitate top performers in the industry, the event awarded winners based on a highly qualitative performance survey. A total of 67 companies were assessed on a merit scale, of which the top 15 were honored for their personal growth and contribution to the nation’s economy. ahlibank was chosen as the winner among the top five companies listed in the Large Cap category.

As part of the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards ceremony, 15 top ranking companies received coveted trophies across three categories - large cap, mid cap, and small cap. Special awards were also presented to chosen companies, initiatives, and corporate leaders for achievements that go beyond the balance sheet.

