Muscat: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavors, ahlibank announced its Ramadan Souq initiative, an event that is geared towards supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The event is a collaborative effort between ahlibank and the SMEs Development Authority (Riyada). The Souq will span from 21 until 23 March, 2024 and will take place in ahlibank’s Head Office in Wattayah.

Following the success of the previous year’s Ramadan Souq, ahlibank aims to empower SMEs and broaden their reach to a wider audience. ahlibank will provide stalls for the SMEs partaking in the event. The Souq is set to shed the spotlight on the many products SMEs have created that carry a distinct Omani touch – products such as perfumes, fashion and traditional handicrafts that are well known in the Sultanate of Oman.

ahlibank has taken in its stride the support of SMEs through community engagement events. The Ramadan Souq exemplifies the Bank’s dedication in being a responsible corporate citizen. SMEs are crucial to the development of a nation’s socio-economy, as they create employment opportunities and increase In Country Value. With the rise of the SME sector and entrepreneurship amidst the Omani population, ahlibank greatly emphasizes its support through a well-designed, innovative initiative; one that is set during the holy month of Ramadan.

ahlibank continues its path as the customers’ Partner in Excellence, as displayed in its CSR initiatives and its portfolio of innovative products and services. In line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 of supporting SMEs, ahlibank has established the Souq, thereby enhancing business owners reach, and promoting stellar homegrown brands.

