Muscat: In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, ahlibank announced its support for the training program to assist social security families and less fortunate families within the initiatives of the Omani Women's Association in Muscat to support female job seekers. By offering courses and training programs in various areas, including beauty, and tailoring.

The agreement was signed by Jumana Al Hashmi, Deputy Head Marketing and Corporate Communications of ahlibank, and Aliya Sultan Al Housni, Acting Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Omani Women's Association in Muscat, and Chair of the Economic Committee, which took place in ahlibank headquarters, on Monday 1st of August 2022, in the presence of several representatives from both institutions.

On this occasion, Jumana Al Hashmi said, “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with one of the most important and active associations in Oman. We hope this contribution will positively impact the target group of women from social security and less fortunate families. As a well-established banking institution in Oman, our core mission is to provide outstanding products and services that help customers manage their portfolios better and reach out to individuals who need support, whether in the form of an initiative or financial support in collaboration with various charities.”

Aliya Al Housni, stated, “We appreciate ahlibank's efforts, its ongoing commitment to strengthen its relationship with the Association, and its interest to participate in our initiatives, which are aimed at promoting the social and economic level of women and other groups benefiting from the activities of the Omani Women's Association in Muscat. This initiative will support 20 families in the community. We look forward to continuing to cooperate with the Bank to create a greater impact and contribution to Oman’s Vision 2040.”

This initiative emphasizes the Bank's interest in supporting charities' initiatives and its awareness in organizing such training and rehabilitation programs that contribute to increasing family stability and encouraging job seekers to manage their own business by promoting the concept of self-employment, thereby, developing capacities and talent to achieve sustainable development goals in the community.

The duration of the program is three weeks and consists of pillars including direct operation, training combined with operation and rehabilitation to open a small or medium-sized project as well as supporting productive families. The job seekers training program is featured by the presence of trainers with excellent experience in these fields and the existence of integrated training workshops that help participants make the most of the program.

ahlibank continues to support various social, educational, cultural, health and sports activities in Oman as part of its corporate values and ambitious vision, which are critical to the Bank's employees and leadership. Through social responsibility, the Bank is keen to create a framework that will help create added value for the community through the ‘ahlicares’ initiatives. The Bank always seeks to support the charitable and voluntary efforts of associations and charity teams in the Sultanate, which contribute a leading role through their activities and initiatives towards the community and its members.

-Ends-