Muscat: In harmony with the sharing and caring values that the Holy Month inspires, ahlibank initiated a new CSR drive to provide Ramadan supplies to several families in Muscat city and in the wilayats where the Bank’s branches are located.

Boxes of Ramadan supplies - including everyday essentials - and Eid clothing were distributed to selected families, in collaboration with local charity organizations and with the involvement of the members of ahli cares volunteers team, who joined in the distribution venture to spread the values of sharing that the holy Month instills in observers. While a team from A’Seeb Charity assisted in the distribution of supplies to families in the Wilayat of Seeb, hampers of Eid clothes were distributed in partnership with charity organizations based in different wilayats.

As part of the Ramadan drive, the ahli cares team also undertook a visit to the Oncology Ward of Royal Hospital before the onset of Eid festivities. The visit – to the adult and children’s ward - was organised and designed to spread cheer through personal Eid greetings and gifts for patients of all ages.

Commenting on the Bank’s social responsibility measures for Ramadan, Jumana Al Hashmi, Deputy Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications of ahlibank, said, “This Ramadan drive is an extension of our ongoing welfare measures to assist communities by meeting their immediate and actual needs. We believe in espousing causes that are close to our ideals of corporate social responsibility, and have in place a comprehensive ‘Ahli Cares’ initiative to fulfill our social investment obligations.”

“Commensurate to our distribution drive, our visit to the oncology ward of the Royal Hospital was designed to not just bring smiles on the faces of the patients, but also to motivate our team to express compassion and kindness towards the community. Our task, as a reputed banking organisation in the country, is not only about providing products and services that help customers’ manage their finances better, it is also about reaching out to people who need a helping hand, whether it is through cash or in kind. Our team is and will always be eager and excited to collectively work towards achieving our social responsibility goals,” she added.

The Bank’s ahlicares initiative has been instrumental in organising and implementing a variety of schemes to assist national projects and initiatives. It has, over the years, extended support to various associations with financial contributions to tide over immediate and future requirements. The Ramadan initiative, comprising provision of essential products and food supplies, and visit to the Royal Hospital will substantiate its ongoing endeavours to assist the community in which it operates.

