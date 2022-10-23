Muscat: In line with its digital transformation strategy, and its driveto keep pace with the latest digital technologies that are focused on enriching the banking experience of its customers, ahlibank has launched its first multi-functional device for express banking services, at its newly opened branch in Madinat al Sultan Qaboos, to expedite banking processes and present a unique avenue for its existing and new customers at any time.

As part of this new service, ahlibank customers can carry out their banking transactions digitally, round-the-clock, including the opening of accounts for new customers, opening of additional accounts for existing customers, updating profiles and Civil ID/resident cards, printing account statements and chequebooks instantly, issuance of debit cards, and contacting ahliconnect directly.

The interactive device is equipped to issue new and supplementary debit cards and enable debit card activation, replacement, and increase daily withdrawal limit. In addition, customers can also change their purchase limit, thus availing the freedom to carry out all their banking needs at any time.

Commenting on this, Hassan Al Zaabi, Head of E-Channels, Digital Banking at ahlibank, said, “We have expanded the reach of our digital services with the newly launched multi-functional device, which provide comprehensive and advanced digital banking solutions that enhances the customers experience and facilitates access to their accounts around the clock. We are proud of our strategy to keep pace with the changing market, leading with innovative technologies, such as launching the first multifunction device in the Sultanate that enables new customers to open a bank account digitally at any time.”

“We will continue to add such devices to enhance our digital offerings as we continue to develop our creative solutions. We are dedicated to contributing to Oman 2040 vision of a digitalized society and a technology-driven economy.” He added.

With the unveiling of express banking, ahlibank is redefining its digital identity. It has leveraged its status to demonstrate its commitment to exceed customer expectations in every banking segment and added to its product portfolio a new design for the direct debit card with features that exceed expectations and cover all segments’ needs.

Commenting on this milestone, Taher Al Balushi, Deputy General Manager – Strategy and Transformation, at ahlibank, said, “ahlibank's growth strategy includes shaping the future of digital services in Oman. Therefore, we seek to leverage our digital umbrella to add value and enhance the user experience with this brand-new multifunctional device. Our customers can now enjoy access to a wide range of banking services anytime. We believe that meeting customer expectations at all levels, will retain their loyalty and sustain our growth”.

Upholding its robust digital transformation strategy, ahlibank has enhanced features on its ‘ahli B2B’ platform and the Corporate Internet Banking platform – ‘ahliNET’, offering greater flexibility and more convenient transaction banking. The bank also continues to expand its Point of Sale (POS) offerings powered by AFS, rapidly increasing in popularity across the country. Its Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) offerings make it very convenient for customers to deposit their bulk cheques with the bank from the convenience of their offices instead of visiting the branch.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of technologically advanced services across its branches in Oman. All its product offerings and account types aim to inculcate a culture of savings and develop financial stability. In line with its vision of being a vibrant and innovative center of banking, the bank also offers top-class retail, commercial, and investment banking solutions.

