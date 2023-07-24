Muscat. In line with its continuous efforts to empower the youth through significant initiatives that add value, ahlibank proudly announces the graduation of a new batch of its employees who enrolled in the Etimad program. Through such programs, the bank aims to develop leadership skills and support the careers of its employees, furthering its investment in the future of National talents.

During the ceremony, five employees from ahlibank graduated from the Etimad Leadership Development program. These talented individuals were recognized for their exceptional zeal, enthusiasm, and commitment to reaching new heights. This falls in line with the country’s objectives to support the youth as well as further the goals of the Omanisation strategy.

The employees were felicitated by the senior management of ahlibank. The Etimad program serves as a platform to instill leadership competencies in young Omani professionals in middle and senior management positions within the private sector. As a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, ahlibank remains steadfast in its commitment to upskill young Omani nationals and equip them for future competitive roles. During the celebration, the graduates were honored with certificates and a range of valuable gifts, symbolizing the joyous moment of acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

The Etimad program aims to enhance Omani youth’s leadership skills, as it is part of the future goals of Oman. Etimad falls under a comprehensive suite of programs created in partnership with international and local institutions which aim to empower the youth and future leaders of the country under The Royal Academy of Management.

ahlibank has launched a number of initiatives alongside the Etimad program. The bank’s unwavering efforts are aimed at building a confident and capable workforce, and to achieving Oman Vision 2040.