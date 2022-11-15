Muscat: Emphasizing its commitment to providing renowned service for its exclusive customers, and under its ‘Exclusiv’ umbrella, ahlibank held an investment conference titled “Surviving the Global Markets Storm” to ensure its exclusive customers are fully aware of private banking’s global direction and trends, as well as the best wealth management practices to maximize returns, reduce risks, and mitigate global crisis.

The event saw the participation of international experts Mr. David Wright, Head of Quantitative Business Strategy at Pictet Asset Management Ltd., a renowned global institution offering investment solutions to global clients such as financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and intermediaries; as well as Mr. David Marshall, Senior Executive Officer at Aditum Investment Management Ltd., an investment management service provider offering investment solutions through global bond funds.

Commenting the importance of this event, Najla Al Lawati, AGM and Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management at ahlibank, says: “We at ahlibank have carefully curated our private banking and wealth management services to fit the needs of the bank’s ‘Exclusiv’ customers. In a short period of time, ahlibank has managed to expand its portfolio of services and products of private banking services to include financial and investment solutions that cater especially to the bank’s high-profile clients. Through our ‘Exclusiv’ program, we offer customers world-class services that fit their dynamic lifestyles through a dedicated team of round-the-clock Relationship Managers, supported by Portfolio Analysts and Investment Experts to provide secure and future-proof investment solutions amidst the fluctuating global situation.”

It is worth mentioning that ahlibank’s ‘Exclusiv’ program offers a comprehensive suite of investment solutions for wealth management and return-on-investment services, and a is an excellence hub for its members for efficient banking services such as investment solutions for fixed income securities, real estate funds, mutual funds and more. In line with its vision to become a holistic hub for banking services, ahlibank remains committed to investing in digital services, as well as providing modern and innovative products and services that enhance its existing suite of products and services.

-Ends-