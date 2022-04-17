Muscat: ahlibank’s ongoing efforts to empower local youth with Career opportunities that include orientation and on-job-training programs as well as soft skills training which enhances their management and leadership skills, found validation with the prestigious ‘Leadership in Youth Development Award’ at the Alam Al-Itkisaad’s Sustainability Leadership Awards, which was co-located at the Oman Forum 2022, held recently at the Al Bustan – A Ritz Carlton Hotel.

Organised by Alam Al-Iktisaad, Oman’s leading Arabic business magazine, under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the 11th edition of Oman Forum was presided over by Dr. Rahma bint Ibrahim Al Al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

ahlibank’s ‘Leadership in Youth Development’ Award reflects its ongoing youth and graduate development initiatives, specifically Himam programme. It is structured as a career intensive modular program over 2 years to equip young graduates with relevant banking knowledge as well as vital skills for a professional career in support of the future vision objectives, Oman 2040. Since its launch in 2015, the program has trained and recruited more than 64 young graduates who were enrolled in various divisions at the Bank. This two-year program boost candidates' self-confidence by engaging them in competitive work environments that compliments their learning from their university education.

Accepting the Award on behalf of the Bank, Hana Al Kharusi, General Manager of Corporate Banking and Chairperson of the Talent Management Committee, said, “This is a moment of recognition for the team of professionals that work tirelessly to train young graduates with skill building exercises that are in tune with current requirements of the job market. ahlibank is at the forefront of youth development programs with Himam, and our focus is on attracting budding high potential talents of our country and providing them with the tools required to unlock their true potential. We do not just train our chosen candidates in the workings of the sector; we also provide them with hands-on experience from experts as well as exposure to projects and various challenging problem solving opportunities, so as to empower them to take on responsible jobs. We have, and continue to uphold the importance of developing young talents and nurturing their skills.”

ahlibank has been able to achieve success and excellence through Himam program as it includes a specific approach and scope of training, which includes workshops on the basics of banking, on-the-job rotation, project management, skill-refinement activities and one-to-one guidance sessions with experienced mentors, among other interactive schedules. The Bank has realized the importance of guiding the enormous potential of youth by offering training and development initiatives that contribute to achieving a long-term impact on the overall development of the country. ahlibank is committed to continuing to provide training and development opportunities to enhance the skills of its employees and graduates in various disciplines.

