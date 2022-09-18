Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, has announced Ahli United Bank (AUB) as a Gold Sponsor for the 5th Edition of the “Smart Investor” Program. The Smart Investor Program is a national awareness program organized in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, and part of the government school curriculum, aimed at promoting financial and investment literacy among 4th grade elementary school students in Bahrain.

Mrs Narjes Jamal, Chief Operating Officer of Bahrain Bourse, commented: “We are pleased to have AUB once again supporting the Smart Investor Program in its 5th edition. Such support allowed us to expand the program by reaching out to more than 8,000 students last year. I am confident that AUB’s ongoing support will assist in achieving the objectives of the program, and we look forward to witnessing the positive effect on students' financial confidence, basic monetary principles, and the long-term financial planning skills that they will establish.”

On his part, Mr. David O’Loan, Deputy Group CEO, Treasury & Investments at AUB, stated: “Our continued support for Bahrain Bourse’s Smart Investor Program stems from a keen interest in empowering the next generations. The Program is designed to inculcate in them the seeds for financial competence and creativity. This also falls in line with our long-term sustainability goals, in which we hold human talent as a focal point. Through these CSR initiatives, we can ensure that Bahrain will never have a shortage of brilliant minds to drive its future growth.”

The Smart Investor program, launched in 2018, is a national awareness program in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain targeting grade school students. The initiative aims to provide young students with basic financial concepts including money management, savings, and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities to empower them to make sound financial decisions. The program consists of seven themed sessions designed to equip students with the following concepts: Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation.

Upon completing the program, students will be able to identify several financial payment methods, such as debit and credit cards, cash, and cheques, as well as recognize the value of saving and develop knowledge on basic financial planning concepts.

It is worth mentioning that the Smart Investor Program has been running for four consecutive academic years. In its 4th edition, the program introduced the Smart Investor National Challenge to increase program participation amongst students in both public and private schools. The competition successfully stimulated participation and a competitive spirit, as well as inspired students to effectively apply their program learnings.