Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to foster a savings culture among its customers and champion their goals with flexible schemes and ventures, ahli islamic has extended its popular Ramadan offer of auto, home and personal finance.

The finance bundle, launched during the Holy Month of Ramadhan was designed to assist customers with their personal obligations and aspirations, was a major success, and will be extended further, providing account holders with a convenient finance facility to tide over budgetary constraints. While the provision of auto finance will bolster plans of car enthusiasts who could not avail the offer during the month of Ramadan, when car sale campaigns were in full swing, the comprehensive home and personal finance will provide anchorage for customers seeking to renovate/construct/purchase home or fulfill personal requirements.

Salary-transfer customers of ahli islamic can avail mortgage-free auto finance starting from as low as 3.49%; the same will also be available for customers whose salaries are not transferred to ahli islamic, at the profit rate of 4.99%. Personal and Home Finance will be offered at 4.75%, encouraging customers to take conclusive decisions on their home plans or to fulfill any immediate/long-term personal needs.

Highlighting the Bank’s intent to extend the finance offer, Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic said, “Our main objective is to strengthen our customers’ purchasing powers with requisite financial packages. We are constantly creating stronger avenues for our customers’ growth and focusing on delivering exceptional banking experiences. The extension of these offers stems from our objective to constantly support customers with their socio-economic needs. Over the years, we have realized the significance of flexible financial offers that are not occasion bound. Although special occasions are major draws for consumer spending, there are segments of buyers whose purchase decisions are triggered by personal evaluations.

“Our intent is to specifically meet the requirements of this target group. Whether it is our products and services or offers and schemes, our focus is always on delivering maximum gains for our customers. Such offers not only demonstrate our customer-centric approach to banking, they also communicate our resolve to create and implement easy and convenient portfolio of products and services,” he added.

