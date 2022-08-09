Muscat: With Islamic banking expanding as one of the fastest growing segments of the worldwide financial system, ahli islamic is on a mission to expand its footprints in the local banking sector. It recently inaugurated its 3rd branch in Al Dakhliya Governorate, bringing the total number of its branches in Oman to 18.

The new branch, situated in the historically vibrant wilayat of Nizwa, is designed to meet the requirements of its growing number of customers outside the capital area. Its prime location, will enhance customers’ ease and convenience of banking with ahli islamic. Equipped with state of the art amenities, it reflects the Bank’s commitment to provide highest level of service, with focus on ‘partnering’ with customers.

Expressing delight at the new launch, Yousuf Salim Al Rawahi, DGM - Head of ahli islamic said, “This marks yet another glorious milestone in our expansion process. Our concerted efforts to bring the Bank closer to our customers has set us on the right growth curve. We are committed to meet and exceed our customers’ requirements and will continue enhancing our network to make banking with ahli islamic the best option for all. Our streamlined operations is what sets us apart in the industry; our Shari’a-compliant banking solutions have been rewarding for customers who seek to operate their business under Shari’a principles.

“The new branch marks our third entry within Al Dakhliya Governorate, which has, in the recent years, seen a spurt in the number of customers. And with Nizwa being the regional centre of Dakhliya, our renewed presence at the branch is primed to create a new buzz among patrons and potential customers who now have easy access to a host of banking services in their vicinity. We rely on customer feedback and market analysis to discern the changing demands and needs of the community in which we operate in; the launch of this spanking new branch, in the heart of Nizwa, is a result of that connectivity.”

Featuring contemporary design and modern infrastructure facilities, ahli Islamic branch in Nizwa will encapsulate the bank’s mission to be a vibrant and innovative centre of banking. It will be manned by a team of qualified personnel who are trained and equipped to address specific banking concerns of customers. Both individual and corporate customers, including SMEs, will have access to all banking services, whether it is to open an account or avail financing solutions.

-Ends-