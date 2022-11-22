Muscat: Upholding its commitment to enhance customers’ banking experiences with products and services that are rewarding and gratifying, ahli islamic has announced an exciting 1% gift for new-to-bank deposits.

The cashback offer will be eligible for all new-to-bank and existing customers of Qitaf for deposits of OMR 5,000 and above, and the same who are seeking to grow their fortunes with the Qitaf Savings account that is based on the Islamic Mudaraba principle. As per the scheme, the 1% gift will be credited to the customer’s Qitaf account after three-month deposit period. There will, however, be a cap of OMR 5,000 per cashback, per account.

Highlighting the benefits accruing from the new gift offer, Noora Sultan, AGM – Head of Retail Banking ahli islamic, said, “We are leveraging the popularity of our Qitaf Savings Account to help new to bank customers establish a strong financial base with the added benefit of gift . Our objective is to reward customers with an attractive cashback offer that will augment their financial strengths and inculcate a strong savings culture. We have, from the very beginning, demonstrated our intent to enhance our customers’ banking experiences and financial inclusion with products and services that are tailored to meet the customers’ immediate and future needs, and the one percent gift on Qitaf deposits is aimed at precisely this factor. With the one percent credited directly to the account, after the 3-month deposit period, we are opening investment avenues for our new customers an easy and convenient option to grow their finances.

“The new offer is a part of our ongoing efforts to provide easy platforms for new-to-bank. We have taken constructive steps to create better awareness and understanding of Islamic banking, inspiring new customers to join our fold. In the recent past, we have introduced a referral scheme, which rewarded our loyal patrons for referring new customers. We will continue to implement newer avenues for customers to bolster their investments in a shari’a compliant way,” She added.

ahli islamic’s Qitaf Savings Account is an investment account that enables you to invest your money based on the Shari’a rules of Mudaraba, whereby the account holder (Rabb ul-Mal) invests funds with ahli islamic (Mudarib) through an unrestricted Mudaraba contract. Furthermore, you can optimize your profitable investments with the option to withdraw funds at any time.

-Ends-