Muscat: In its ongoing efforts to strengthen the business community, ahli islamic – the leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman – organized a workshop aimed at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to grow and expand. The event attracted an impressive attendance of 60 entrepreneurs, who were equipped with essential skills and foundations to help them grow and expand strategically. The workshop was held at ahlibank’s Head Office in Wattayah.

The workshop was led by entrepreneur Husam Baqawir, who has over 10 years of experience in the field of entrepreneurship. The workshop covered a range of important topics, starting with correcting false beliefs and myths about entrepreneurship, and moving on to effective strategies to solve 80% of entrepreneurial problems through the concept known as the "Black Box." The workshop also explored modern strategic directions, advanced accounting and financial practices, governance principles, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). In addition, key AI and automation tools were showcased to help entrepreneurs boost productivity. The session concluded with entrepreneurial marketing tips that enhance professionalism in business operations.

Zainab Al Lawati, AGM - Head of Corporate Banking at ahli islamic, expressed, “As part of our ongoing efforts to drive economic progress in the Sultanate, and through empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, the workshop organized by ahli islamic is not merely a social responsibility role, but a strategic platform to enhance entrepreneurial concepts. This workshop also serves as an opportunity to support our existing clients by equipping them with the skills and resources necessary for business growth, transforming our relationships with participants into long-term partnerships. We always strive to position ahli islamic as a leader in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation within the local business community by creating opportunities for direct engagement and offering financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses."

Workshops like these reflect the vital role that ahli islamic plays in supporting the national economy and fostering the entrepreneurial community by providing a consciously aware environment. This enables SMEs to build solid and stable foundations, facilitating the entrepreneur's journey in an ever-evolving landscape.