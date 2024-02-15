Muscat: Providing nothing but the best to its high-net-worth customers, ahli Islamic officially inaugurated a brand-new Al Shumookh center exclusively crafted to cater to its esteemed clientele under the patronage of His Excellency Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi - Undersecretary of Tourism at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in the presence of the Bank’s officials. Strategically located at Shatti Al Qurum in Muscat, this state-of-the-art center embodies ahli islamic's commitment to providing unparalleled banking services adhering to Sharia-compliant principles, offering a luxurious haven for its discerning patrons.

Al Shumookh, ahli islamic's bespoke offering, presents a comprehensive banking solution tailored for those seeking an extraordinary financial experience. It offers a range of exclusive products and services to enhance the everyday banking experience for the Bank’s premium, private and wealth management clients. The meticulously designed Al Shumookh Center integrates cutting-edge technology with top-tier products and services, epitomizing a new era of exclusive banking.

On the occasion, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli islamic, expressed, "Innovation fuels progress, and the culmination of our efforts at the new Al Shumookh Center reflects our dedication to serving customer’s every need. Al Shumookh caters to financially astute, high-net-worth individuals, who seek prudent investment avenues. Our focus lies in providing tailored advice that safeguards and augments their hard-earned wealth within a comfortable and discreet setting. This falls within our strategic plans to enhance our presence in the country with newer branch networks and to meet everyday banking needs of our growing customer base with relevant and timely products."

ahli islamic's Al Shumookh offers a personalized relationship manager to address specific customer requirements. Exclusive branded cheque books and debit/credit cards, accompanied by discounts at select premium merchants, are among the privileges extended to Al Shumookh customers. Additionally, a 24/7 concierge service and complimentary chauffeur services further enhance the premium experience.

The segment distinguishes itself by offering redeemable pearl points, along with a remarkable 1% cashback on credit card expenditures. Moreover, customers gain access to over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide up to 12 times annually, coupled with comprehensive multi-travel insurance coverage.

Noora added, "Our commitment to providing tailored solutions remains unwavering. The Al Shumookh Center is a testament to our dedication in ensuring our premium clientele receive unparalleled privileges and services, setting new benchmarks in exclusive banking experiences."

The inauguration of the Al Shumookh Center marks a significant milestone for ahli islamic in its quest to redefine Sharia-compliant superior banking services, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.