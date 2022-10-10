Muscat: ahli Islamic has announced the opening of its third branch in Ash Sharqiyah Governorate with a new state-of-the-art facility in Wilayat Sur. This brings the total number of its branches to 19 in the country and demonstrates its exponential growth in a short span of time.

Sur, the capital of Ash Sharqiyah region, was selected as a prime destination for ahli Islamic. As one of the oldest cities of Oman, and with a historic role in maritime trade across the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean, Sur’s location will help augment the Bank’s growing customer base with an advanced infrastructure, catering to informed customers who seek shari’a compliant banking products.

Commenting on the new branch and the Bank’s steady growth in the recent years, Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM and Head of ahli Islamic, said, “This is a turning point in our strategic growth trajectory. We have adopted a calculated expansion process to connect with our customers from different regions of the country, and from different walks of life. The new branch marks our third foray in the Sharqiyah Governorate, and reflects our commitment to enhancing our presence in places of economic significance. As a pivotal destination, with several developmental landmarks in the contemporary scenario, Sur is, indeed, an important wilayat in the region, with vast potential for business growth. Our branch will meet both immediate and long-term banking needs of old and potential customers in the district, assuring them of convenient and flexible financial solutions.”

ahli Islamic’s 19th branch opening, in the heels of its recently launched branch in Nizwa, is a clear indication of its dynamic customer base. It has leveraged the strengthening economic recovery across the GCC countries and positive changes in the Islamic banking horizon, locally and globally, to carve its niche as one of the most preferred banks in the country.

Pointing out the Bank’s commitment to fulfill its customers’ Islamic finance requirements and enhance their everyday banking journeys, Rawahi added: “Customers are the key stakeholder in our business. Our every new move is determined by customers’ changing needs and demands. We value every feedback and balance it with our marketing metrics to pave the way forward. This has led to a win-win situation, and the coming days will further boost our growth, as we continue to expand and connect with customers in every part of the country.”

The new branch in Sur will mirror ahli Islamic’s intent to develop and implement easy and convenient avenues for its customers. It has been equipped with modern facilities and services, and the team helming the branch will guarantee relevant and timely financial solutions to all customers who walk in through the doors.

