GENEVA: The head of the World Trade Organization has named Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman of Agility, to a new 10-member Business Advisory Group created to share the views of businesses on trade and regulation.



WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she created the group and a second Civil Society Advisory Group to strengthen her engagement with business and civil society.



“I have observed a strong desire to share perspectives on the impact of trade and trade rules on their constituents. By establishing the advisory groups, I aim to facilitate such exchanges on a more regular basis,” she said.



The WTO, based in Geneva, has 164 member countries that account for 98% of global trade. The organization acts as a forum for multi-lateral trade negotiations, sets trade rules, provides technical assistance for developing countries, and handles trade disputes.



Sultan has been a forceful voice for free trade at the World Economic Forum and leading business organizations. He has urged the WTO and member countries to take steps to make trade fairer and more open for small businesses, women-led businesses, and emerging markets countries. In addition, he has called for faster digitization of customs and trade, and he has criticized the wave of non-tariff trade barriers erected by various countries in recent years.



Agility is a leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and investment intended to facilitate and boost trade. It is a leading developer of warehousing and industrial infrastructure in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It provides customs modernization, digital logistics, e-commerce, and aviation services that are crucial to cross-border trade.



“I’m honored to join the WTO Business Advisory Group and grateful for the chance to share my perspective with Director-General Okonjo-Iweala,” Sultan said. “Trade is essential to global growth and prosperity. In my view, we must act now to expand trade and ensure that its benefits are broadly shared and used to build a fairer, cleaner, safer world.”



In addition to Sultan, other members of the WTO Business Advisory Group are:



Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman, Coronation Capital Limited



Thomas Cueni, Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations



John Denton, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce



Prasoon Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, BillionBricks



Josie Morris, Managing Director, WoolCool



Paul Polman, Business leader, campaigner, co-author of “Net Positive”



José Viñals, Group Chairman, Standard Chartered



Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO of DHgate Group



Rosa Whitaker, President and CEO, The Whitaker Group



About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation with 45,000+ employees across six continents. A multi-business operator and investor, Agility specializes in growing and scaling operating businesses. Agility’s companies include the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (Agility Logistics Parks); and a commercial real-estate company developing a mega-mall in the UAE (UPAC). Other Agility companies offer customs digitization services, remote-site infrastructure services, defense and government services, and ecommerce-enablement and digital logistics. Agility invests in supply chain innovation, sustainability, and resilience, and has minority holdings in a growing portfolio of listed and non-listed companies.

For more information about Agility, visit:

Website: www.agility.com

Twitter: twitter.com/agility

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agility

YouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

