In light of the close economic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, The Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) announced its intention to boost cooperation with the Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Society (BDSMEs).

During a recent visit of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) to the Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises’ Society (BDSMEs), the two parties approved that the agreements discussed should be implemented.

On the other hand, BDSMEs reaffirmed their keenness to take advantage of the outcomes of this visit, and discuss the collaboration between Ebdaa Microfinance Company - Bahrain and the Arab Open University, both of which are affiliated with AGFUND, in creating and operating an incubator at the university headquarters to allow students benefit from it and transform their ideas into existing economic projects.

A joint MOU will also be signed between the two parties to provide the opportunity for Ebdaa Microfinance Company clients, entrepreneurs, and microenterprises to benefit from the services of BDSMEs. Additionally, providing the opportunity for Bahraini project owners to benefit from the company's soft loans. The MOU will also entail Ebdaa Company employees visiting the incubator of the Society periodically so that the owners of the projects there become familiar with the appropriate lending programs and how to use them best.

The two parties also agreed to exchange more visits, including an upcoming visit to Riyadh by the board Chairman MP Mr. Ahmed Sabah Al Saloom, to see AGFUND's mechanism of work and its various initiatives, and the possibility of developing joint cooperation.

“We are cooperating with Bahrain Society for Small and Medium Enterprise Development so that we can achieve our common goals of supporting young people and helping them transfer their ideas into economic and productive projects, boosting their competitiveness, and expanding their ability to create jobs and contribute to the national economy.” According to His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND).

According to His Royal Highness, his recent visit to the Society's headquarters is a strong sign of future cooperation, praising the significant role BDSMEs play and the advanced services it offers entrepreneurs and business owners, which are aimed at enhancing the status and reputation of the Kingdom in supporting entrepreneurship and diversifying the sources of national income.

On his part, BDSMEs Board Chairman MP Mr. Ahmed Sabah Al Saloom, conveyed to His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal the greetings of the Society's honorary president, Mr. Farouk Yousef Al-Moayad, stressing his welcome to all efforts that would strengthen economic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Al Saloom emphasized that the Society’s collaboration with the AGFUND program is part of the organization's desire to grow its relationships, regional and worldwide presence, and adopt best practices and experiences in terms of assisting entrepreneurs and project owners.

“The Society and the AGFUND program will work together in the coming months to formalize this collaboration in a work program that includes a timetable for implementation, mutual visits, and opportunities to learn more about shared experiences. We are keen to make this collaboration a model for supporting the Arabian Gulf and region's SMEs sector.” Mr. Al Saloom concluded.

