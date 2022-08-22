Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) announced today that it had concluded the enrolment for its first public opening of its MA Programme in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD) and the MA Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD).

The significant number of applications received by AGDA reflects the Emirati youth’s interest in acquiring knowledge and skills in diplomatic leadership and international affairs to convey the UAE’s message to the wider world and raise the nation’s status on the global front.

Launched for the first time in 2017, MAGAD balances thematic courses, practical courses and diplomatic skills courses, which aim to solidify students' knowledge on global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE, while enhancing their diplomatic leadership skills.

The MAHAD programme, which launched in 2021 in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), provides participants with practical skills development and knowledge of the major theoretical trends that are shaping the delivery of humanitarian aid and development studies.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, said: “The Academy has adopted strategic directions to offer highly competitive programmes designed to enable Emirati youth, as well as current and future diplomats, to possess renowned skills and knowledge that would enable them to serve the higher strategic goals of the UAE's diplomacy and its humanitarian development contributions to the world."

His Excellency added: “The impressive turnout of Emiratis who applied to join the Academy’s distinguished MA programmes enhances AGDA’s position as a prestigious global academic and research centre and reaffirms that diplomacy and human development are essential interest to the Emirati youth. We are confident that our future graduates will be able to serve the UAE’s foreign policy mission, which focuses on the approach of peace, tolerance and cooperation.”

Since AGDA’s inception in 2014, the Academy has witnessed more than 300 Emiratis graduate from its academic programmes, with many joining diplomatic careers and representing the UAE on the international arena.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/