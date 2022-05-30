Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, successfully concluded the second Summer Academy Programme, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), to further enhance the knowledge, skills and diplomatic methods of UAE’s serving diplomats.

The Academy welcomed 55 Emirati diplomats that joined the programme from 23 to 26 May, both virtually and at its campus. The programme was exclusively designed for diplomats and was organised by the Academic Department, in line with its role of providing the finest continued education and experience. The participants took part in stimulating in-house sessions taught by AGDA’s renowned faculty members, as well as leading experts working in the field of 21st century diplomacy and foreign affairs.

The programme offered participants with a platform to discuss variety of topics relevant to modern diplomacy with distinguished experts and academics. The programme covered topics including Lessons Learnt from Expo 2020; China-Middle East Strategic Partnership; Negotiations; Space Diplomacy; Peacekeeping, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief; Russia-Ukraine Crisis and the Changing Global Order, as well as Geoeconomics.

Diplomats were also taken through theoretical and practical based sessions in the fields of diplomacy and international relations, and discussed environmental challenges, during interactive sessions titled Environmental Diplomacy and Road to COP 28.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister of Economic and Trade Affairs, and Head of Human Resources Diplomatic Committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is committed to continue its mission as the driving force of UAE’s international strategic initiatives that seek to enhance and strengthen the country’s global status and flourish its global diplomatic presence.”

His Excellency pointed out: “We are proud to continue our key partnership with AGDA and launch the second Summer Academy Programme that provides our world-class diplomats and elite ambassadors with insight, extensive knowledge and skills that are crucial for modern diplomacy, particularly during testing times, geopolitical shifts and global fluctuations.”

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Acting Director General of AGDA, said: “Today, the knowledge and skills required in conducting foreign affairs and managing international relations can be seen as a great contrast to ‘traditional diplomacy’. The swift developments in geopolitics, unforeseen global challenges and humanitarian crises, mean that current serving diplomats are required to continuously enhance their knowledge and skills according to the accelerating developments – to aid to their country’s progress and help achieve its foreign policy objectives.”

His Excellency added: “It is an honour for our Academy to host the Summer Academy Programme in cooperation with MoFAIC, and welcome UAE’s serving diplomats to provide them with an agile approach to 21st century diplomacy and ensure they receive extensive knowledge and experience that enables them to further elevate the UAE’s position on the international stage.”

In August 2021, AGDA and MoFAIC held the first Summer Academy Programme for UAE’s diplomats. The programme aligns with AGDA’s Executive Training Programme, which focuses on merging up-to-date theoretical approaches with relevant practical training.

