JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- This year, Africa Day coincides with the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland. African leaders, together with world leaders, are gathering to discuss critical issues of importance to Africa, and the world.

One of the critical issues that Africa must address is how the continent tackles climate change, and the role that the public and private sector will play in addressing this pressing issue.

In honor of Africa Day and its theme of 'Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent', Africa.com's Teresa Clarke had the opportunity to speak with Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum and Sim Tshabalala CEO of Standard Bank on how Africa's governments and largest companies can, and will, move forward on environmental, as well as social and governance issues.

https://youtu.be/T6C2MwOpbJM

