ACB will play a series of annual T20I matches, against UAE, for the duration of the agreement

UAE, Dubai: Afghanistan Cricket Board and the Emirates Cricket Board have entered into a five-year mutual cooperation agreement.

The basis of the historic agreement will see the Afghanistan Cricket Board host its home fixtures, and utilize the world-class venues, in the UAE. Afghanistan Cricket Board will also play a series of three T20I matches each year with UAE National Team. In return, Emirates Cricket Board will provide valuable logistic support to the Afghanistan Board, including visa assistance and office space.

Naseeb Khan, Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO, acknowledged the cooperation between both countries and expressed his confidence that this agreement will be fruitful, and serve to greatly benefit future goals and ambitions.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said “Both the Emirates and Afghanistan Cricket Boards enjoy long, cordial relations, and we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket. We are also thankful to Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play T20 internationals against UAE Team each year. This will provide our UAE team with the invaluable exposure and help in their development."

