Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent sent the first medicines and medical supplies shipment in aims to reduce the burden on the poor and needy around the world, which comes in line with the UAE’s belief about the importance of supporting effective humanitarian aid and sustainable development.

The shipment comes as part of the FOREVERCARE Initiative plan which was launched by the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, which aims to be a generous supplier for medications and medical supplies worth 60 million dirhams to countries in need in order to achieve a world free of diseases by gathering and shipping medicines, medical supplies, and pharmaceuticals in cooperation with the partnering companies at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development “DIHAD” and the support of the Emirates Red Crescent. The shipment is also considered to be the largest in size and will act as a helping hand to patients suffering from severe health conditions and chronic diseases around the world.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, stated: “we dispatched today the first medical shipment as part of the FOREVERCARE Initiative launched by DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, in which we are keen to follow the

UAE’s approach of giving by bridging the humanitarian work globally in collaboration with our sustainable partner Emirates Red Crescent which has always been a big supporter to us”.

“The total value of the initiative of 2022 is 60 million dirhams, through which we hope to deliver all kinds of medical support and aid to those entitled around the world” H.E. Dr. Al Madani added.

For his part, Mr. Mohammed Al Zarouni, Fundraising Advisor at Emirates Red Crescent - Dubai and the Northern Emirates said: “We are pleased to have this cooperation under the FOREVERCARE Initiative, which represents sustainability in the humanitarian field largely when it comes to the medical and healthcare sectors in the UAE and beyond. The humanitarian aid provided includes medications for chronic diseases, medical supplies, and different types of vaccines that will help those who require ongoing medical attention.”

“The aim of this valuable initiative is to support hospitals and medical sectors in the UAE and abroad, in addition to the clinics run by the Emirates Red Crescent at the refugee camps, as well as the hospitals that are unfitted to receive patients” Mr. Al Zarouni added.

The FOREVERCARE Initiative was launched during the 18th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition – DIHAD, in cooperation with the Dubai International Pharmaceutical & Technologies Conference & Exhibition – DUPHAT and its partners and participating entities, in order to collect and ship medicines, medical supplies, and pharmaceuticals through partnerships with companies and drug manufacturers and donate them to underdeveloped nations, this highlights the UAE’s role and imprint in the humanitarian field and enhances aspects of interdependence and international solidarity.