DUBAI: Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the sale of a Raffles Royal Villa on the Palm at AED 52 million. Spanning a BUA of 12,404 sq ft, the 4-bedroom serviced villa forms a part of the Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel situated on the Palm Jumeirah Crescent. Designed by Francesco Molon, the villa has a Baroque-style interior and is only one out of five available for sale.

The home is spread over four floors with its very own private elevator. Design highlights include Swarovski chandeliers with 24-carat gold leaves, private spa, massage room, scrub room, hammam, rooftop pool, and jacuzzi. On purchase of the home, the new owner will also have complete access to the Raffles hotel facilities, pool, gym, and a private beach, which has sand flown in from the Maldives.

The buyer of the villa was from Europe and was seeking a Dubai residence for himself and his family. “Among the requirements stated were a ready villa that was fully furnished and serviced.” Said Stephan Hirzel, Senior Global Property Consultant at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty who transacted the property. “The Raffles Royal Villa was a perfect fit for the buyer as he wants to live the pampered lifestyle with Raffles service and enjoys the prestige of living at a luxurious beach club. We have been observing a trend of several UHNWIs arriving to Dubai looking for this level of five-star service with a world-renowned brand and looking to move into a serviced, fully furnished home immediately. The Raffles Residences & Penthouses is one of the few developments in Dubai that fulfill this exact need and ticks all the boxes.” Stephan also adds, “Another USP of the Raffles Residences & Penthouses include the ability to change up the classical design to a more contemporary style, keeping in mind changing tastes and trends to be delivered within a very short timeline of less than a year. If the buyer wants to go for this option and has that timeline, they will work hand in hand with award-winning YODEZEEN Architectural and Interior Design Studio to develop a home of their dreams. This contemporary revamp will showcase sumptuous furnishings by revered Italian brands such as Minotti, B&B Italia, Giorgetti, Poltrona Frau, Visionnaire, Yael Golden Berg, Opera Contemporary, Casa Milano, Henge, and others.”

Raffles Residences & Penthouses form part of the iconic Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel. Accommodation options range up to six-bedroom beautifully appointed apartments and villas, customized to suit your personal requirements, from furnishings to interior design, enabling you to curate your dream home or a sought-after residence. From a classic and elegant design in keeping with Raffles The Palm Dubai resort and its beach palace aesthetic, to a more contemporary take on prime waterside living; the choice is left to the buyer. When a Raffles residence is purchased, the resident gains exclusive access to the resort’s outstanding facilities and services. Residents can also book one of the resort’s high-end venues for business or social gatherings, from a private cinema for exclusive screenings, accommodating up to 80 guests, to the exquisite ballroom, flexible meeting rooms and exhibition spaces, and the library. Services at the residents’ disposal include a concierge, chef, valet, cleaning services, laundry and more, while young residents are taken care of at the popular Raffles Kids Club.

-Ends-