DUBAI — Tradex, the first digital B2B marketplace dedicated to cross-border trade in the UAE, was launched with an initial investment of AED 1 billion. Designed to streamline exports and imports, simplify payments, and strengthen compliance across international markets, the platform will begin operations with the UAE–Iraq trade corridor, a market projected to reach AED 243 billion (USD 66 billion) by 2030.

﻿Dubai remains one of the world’s most dynamic trade hubs, facilitating AED 3 trillion (USD 816 billion) in non-oil trade annually. Beyond hydrocarbons, nearly 40% of the UAE’s exports consist of electronics, automobiles, FMCG products, textiles, and precision instruments—sectors that Tradex will help accelerate across regional and global markets.

﻿Tradex launch ceremony in Dubai was attended by senior officials, ambassadors, business leaders, and distinguished guests who underscored the strategic importance of advancing regional trade integration and digital transformation. Their participation reflected broad support for Tradex as a platform poised to enhance economic growth and facilitate seamless cross-border commerce.

﻿Tradex, the flagship venture of UAE-based GlobalX Group, represents a landmark AED 1 billion investment into the region’s digital economy. GlobalX, a diversified holding company with interests in B2B e-commerce, digital marketplaces, and payment solutions, is leveraging Dubai’s global trade hub status to connect businesses worldwide.

﻿“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to serve as a global facilitator of trade. The launch of Tradex reflects our commitment to enabling innovative ventures that strengthen regional and international commerce, and we remain fully supportive of its success,” said H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs.

﻿Speaking at the event, Managing Partner of Tradex and Chairman of Qi Card, Bahaa Abdul Hadi emphasized: “This marks a milestone for Tradex, for our partners, and for the region’s business community. Tradex is built on a shared vision to simplify exports, imports, and payments for businesses across the Middle East. Working closely with Dubai authorities, we have established a strong compliance and regulatory framework to ensure trust, transparency, and efficiency in cross-border operations.”

﻿Positioned at the center of Dubai’s trade ecosystem, Tradex integrates financing, compliance, shipping, customs clearance, merchant engagement, payments, and settlement banking into a single digital infrastructure. While the initial focus is on UAE–Iraq trade, expansion plans include other high-growth corridors across the Middle East and beyond.

