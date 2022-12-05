Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has been awarded by World Business Outlook for ‘Best Trading Securities Exchange - MENA 2022’ and ‘Best Trading Derivatives Exchange – MENA 2022’ for accomplishments since 2021.

ADX won the ‘Best Trading Securities Exchange - MENA 2022’ award for reaching a record market capitalisation of more than AED 2.6 trillion making it the second largest exchange in the Middle East. This follows the acceleration of ADX strategy to attract listings and diversify its investment products. During the year, the Exchange maintained a robust pipeline of IPOs and listings including Bayanat AI, ADNOC Drilling, Yahsat and Burjeel. The exchange is today also home to eight Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), making it the largest and most liquid ETF market in the region with more than AED 1.6 billion in trading values year to date. Furthermore, ADX also signed several MOUs with regional and emerging market exchanges in 2022 and launched Tabadul, the region’s first digital exchange hub. Based on the mutual market access model, Tabadul allows investments across ADX and other exchanges and enables investors to trade directly on multiple exchanges through licensed brokers in other markets.

ADX was also presented with the ‘Best Trading Derivatives Exchange - MENA 2022’ award for launching an active and dynamic derivatives market. In just 12 months since its launch in November 2021, the ADX derivatives market has grown to become the most liquid derivatives market in the Arab world. In its first year, it has achieved AED 1 billion in traded value, over 1 million contracts traded – over 100% more than peers in the region. It has rapidly become one of the most active in the region due to strong partnerships and its world class infrastructure.

H.E. Hisham Khalid Malak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said:

“These awards reinforce the successes of the ADX team in achieving several key milestones over the last 2 years. Since the launch of our new strategy at the beginning of 2021, we have witnessed a robust listing pipeline and took measures to drive the sustainable growth and enhance market liquidity, which has more than doubled the exchange’s market capitalisation. We have also launched several ground-breaking new products and services, including the introduction of a derivatives market.”

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, added: "We are delighted to have been honoured by World Business Outlook for our performance since 2021. The record increase of our market capitalization is an historic achievement and could not have been realised without the support of our partners, member brokerages, and investors. We aim to maintain this momentum for the remainder of 2022 and 2023 with the launch of several high-profile initiatives to further the reach of the ADX and strengthen our collaboration with regional markets.”

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a global media publication driven to serving its readers, viewers, and attendees with comprehensive business updates through unrivaled access to news, journals, press releases, and best-in-class storytelling. It kick-starts the conversation about business with an eye on tomorrow. With a global perspective, and unfaltering regard to the future, we gather reports and unravel the stories that matter today—and that will change tomorrow. With the trusted skill to congregate and examine those who are shaping the industry, commerce, and society worldwide, World Business Outlook lights the path for global leaders—and gives them the tools to make business better.

