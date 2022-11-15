Abu Dhabi: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) trading values have surpassed AED 1.4 billion year to date, making the Exchange’s ETFs the most liquid in the Arab world.

Year-to-date growth in the turnover of ADX’s ETF market was supported by more than 11,400 trades of 227 million units. This milestone reinforces ADX’s position as a leading regional ETF hub with the highest number of ETFs among regional exchanges, offering investors diverse investment options, including Sharia-compliant and geographically diverse funds. Since the first ETF was listed on the ADX in August 2020, the exchange is now home to seven ETFs with an 8th ETF, the Chimera FTSE ADX 15 ETF to list on November 24.

To support the increased demand for passive strategies and support the exchange’s derivatives market, ADX partnered with FTSE Russell this year to create a suite of indices, including the introduction of the FTSE ADX Growth Market Index (FADGMI) in the third quarter. Launched in March 2022, the FADX 15 selects companies by free float adjusted market capitalization and median trading value. In June, the exchange introduced FADX 15 futures to provide a new way for investors to facilitate risk management during periods of market volatility.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said:

“Reaching this new milestone on the exchange’s ETF market demonstrates the success of the ADX strategy in diversifying our suite of investment products available to investors on the exchange. ADX is committed to enhancing market efficiency and sustainable growth. The ADX ETF market is a testament to our commitment to be the exchange of choice for issuers and investors.”

The market capitalisation of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has recently surpassed AED 2.5 trillion, while the exchange’s benchmark index, FADX15, reached a new high with 10,500 points for the first time in ADX’s history.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance, and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

