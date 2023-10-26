For over two decades, Advanced Media Trading, fondly known as AMT in the industry, has been supporting generations of broadcasters, videographers, photographers, creators, and enthusiasts by offering exceptional services from consultancy, training and sales to installation, repair, and maintenance. Founded in 2002, AMT is presently the largest distributor of professional broadcast, cinema, video and photo equipment and accessories across the Middle East and North Africa.

AMT recently launched a new hashtag, #IAMTomorrow, to commemorate the success of two new installments of the CINE series, the region’s only digital cinema community event, and reiterate its commitment to fostering and empowering the talented generation of the Tomorrow. The hashtag was revealed in a campaign video that paid homage to the creative process of a diverse group of young creators from across the media industry in pursuit of goals and dreams that define and shape their tomorrows. The script and cinematography of the reel were executed by yet another young, aspiring, and upcoming DOP, Abderraouf Sebti, who saw this campaign as an opportunity to showcase how AMT fuels these creative dreamers. “As they each interact with the equipment to bring their visions to life, the world around them transforms into a manifestation of their dreams. We follow four different characters across four different platforms to show the scope of their dreams and the reach of AMT,” explains Sebti.

The collaborative #IAMTomorrow campaign reel features a group of extremely promising young talent who worked seamlessly as a team over three days at several locations, notably SAE Institute Dubai, Ravenscar Film & Studios, and SkyLight Studio. A photographer, a cinematographer, a singer and audio engineer, and lastly a podcaster are shown one after the other as they flourish in their respective environments and share their accomplishments across social media platforms by expressing that they are in fact the generation of tomorrow using the hashtag. The decision to have Abderraouf Sebti lead this project was in itself another nod to the generation of tomorrow. Sebti is a young creative who operates across multiple media and inspired by all iterations of life and art. “I don’t think there’s something specific that inspires a person to be a creative. I believe that frequent exposure to the right kind of information and experiences nurture and strengthen the process that leads to the production of art. And institutions such as AMT can contribute greatly to that,” he remarks.

In addition to introducing the campaign, AMT has also launched a competition that runs until October 31st to award the best three videos submitted using the hashtag #iAMTomorrow with gifts from Sony, Godox and DJI. You can view the video here on Advanced Media’s Instagram account.

