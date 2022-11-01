The University’s business and economics subjects, which include accountancy & finance and business & management, are ranked first in the UAE and joint second in the Arab region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Reflecting Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) outstanding academic record, the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE Rankings) has ranked its business and economics subject cluster among the world’s elite institutions for research influence (or citations) and international outlook. ADU was ranked 21st in the ‘International Outlook’ indicator and 45th in the ‘Research Influence’ indicator, positioning it among the best institutions globally for these subjects. With an overall ranking of 151-175, the University’s business and economics subjects, which include accountancy & finance and business & management, are ranked first in the UAE and joint second in the Arab region. Published on 25 October 2022, the THE Rankings are the premier global performance rating system for research-intensive universities across all their core missions.

The 151-175 ranking category for business and economics, in which Abu Dhabi University is placed, includes some of the most prestigious universities regionally and globally, including King Saud University, University of Bologna, Loughborough University, and Newcastle University. The ranking further cements ADU’s College of Business’ (COB) position as a leading business school.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of the COB, said, “I congratulate our students and colleagues in the College of Business and across the University for this honor. Being ranked number one in the UAE and joint second in the Arab region acknowledges our all-round excellence in teaching, research, and student experience. In addition, we are one of two colleges in the Arab region to hold the two most prestigious professional body accreditations for business and management - AACSB and EQUIS. Building on a year of success, our Student Chapter was recently named the Gold Chapter of the Year by the AACSB, and I was named the Dean of the Year. The College of Business has an exciting suite of undergraduate programs, the UAE’s most popular MBA, other master’s programs, and a highly regarded Doctorate in Business Administration. Our College’s alumni are top-performing executives across the UAE’s private and public sectors and beyond.”

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, said, ‘The Arab region is home to a number of world-class universities, many with illustrious and long histories. As a young institution, we are proud to witness ADU advance to the top of global rankings, obtain international accreditations, and achieve outstanding milestones. Ranking first in the UAE for our business and economics programs is a valuable addition to our overall ranking by Times Higher Education, which placed us among the top three institutions in the UAE and joint seven in the Arab region overall. Our business and economics research has a significant influence, evidenced by the ranking of 45 globally. Additionally, being ranked 21st globally for international outlook means that our students will study with talented fellow students and outstanding faculty from across the globe. We contribute this success to the UAE’s wise leadership that has continuously empowered us with the means to accomplish great milestones, as well as our highly ambitious students and top-performing faculty and staff. These rankings demonstrate that the UAE is internationally competitive in the field of higher education.’

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the globally respected performance rankings for research-intensive universities. The rankings’ thirteen performance areas are grouped into five core indicators: teaching, research, research influence or citations, international outlook, and industry income. The Times Higher Education Subject Rankings provide authoritative information on 11 subject clusters. With nearly 1800 participating institutions, these rankings cover higher education institutions across the globe. Abu Dhabi University was established in 2003. With 7500 students, it is the largest private university in the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. Furthermore, ADU ranked in third place nationwide in the “Times Higher Education World University Rankings” 2023.

