Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is hosting a certified program titled “COP28 Ready: Leading the Way to Sustainability”. The program is open to high school and undergraduate university students and aims to enhance students’ knowledge and provide them with the necessary tools to understand and embrace different aspects of sustainability, including green jobs, COP28, and many more. The program will be held virtually and will kick-off on the 4th of November and continue until the 28th of November 2023.

Through this program, students will engage in an interactive and enriching learning experience, gaining a comprehensive insight into sustainable practices across various fields. The program will focus on the importance of environmental stewardship and pluralism as a fundamental aspect of human advancement. Additionally, specialized faculty members from ADU and industry experts will present eight modules in the field of sustainability.

The modules include Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced learning for sustainable futures sustainable development goals (SDGS) and the role of UAE COP28 in driving global sustainability efforts, social sustainability: social conscience and the interconnectedness of humanity and sustainable innovation, entrepreneurship, and management practices. In addition to legal frameworks and ethics for sustainability, putting science and engineering knowledge in the service of sustainability and sustainable healthcare systems and public health as well as green jobs for sustainable futures.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are delighted to host the certified sustainability program titled “COP28 Ready: Leading the Way to Sustainability,” to further tackle the pressing environmental challenges. At ADU, our main goal is to provide our students with the knowledge and skillset needed to excel in the field of sustainability and contribute to UAE’s efforts to combat climate change. This initiative is a testament to our leaders and faculty’s commitment to provide a better future for our students and community.”

Upon the completion of the modules, students will be awarded a certification that acknowledges their dedication to sustainability and their comprehensive understanding of the core concepts explored throughout the course.

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.adu.ac.ae/conferences-competitions/cop28-ready

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

