ADU ranks among the best 4 universities and the 1st for teaching in the UAE



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Engraving a national success story, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced as the 59th best university in Asia according to the Time Higher Education Asia University Rankings (THE) for the year 2023. Solidifying its position as a leading academic institution in the region, ADU has also been ranked among the top four universities and first for teaching in the UAE in recognition for its excellence in academia, research and educational experience. The University is amongst the top academic institutions in all of Asia, competing with over 669 universities from over 31 countries, that were evaluated in the rankings.



As per THE Asia Ranking, universities are evaluated based on their performance in various areas such as student education, scientific research, knowledge transfer and international academic community views. With over 14,000 universities in Asia, ADU joins an elite group of the top educational institutions that continue to advance their academic programs, lead in research and integrate innovative teaching methods into their educational experience.



Commenting on the occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are extremely thrilled to receive yet another recognition by the renowned Time Higher Education University Ranking, this time specifically for our placement in Asia for the year 2023. ADU has successfully marked its position as a leading academic institution in all of Asia for the first time, competing with a wide group of esteemed universities that have contributed to the global educational sector. Building on our national success story, ADU with its staff and faculty, remain committed to presenting students with a world-class educational experience while advancing scientific research that will outpour findings and data in various disciplines and fields.”



Prof. Aouad, added: “On this occasion, we would like to thank the UAE’s leadership for their visionary directives that continue to empower us with a solid infrastructure to fulfill our goals and soar higher in academia. Today’s achievement is an indication to the UAE’s capabilities in education, research and beyond.”



The Times Higher Education World University Asia Rankings 2023 included more than 669 universities across 31 countries and territories, making it the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. The ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across various areas including teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.



Abu Dhabi University is unique in the cultural diversity of its students and faculty, who represent around 100 countries from around the world. The University also has multiple international partnerships and agreements aimed at knowledge exchange. This is reflected in the University's ranking in 10th place globally on the ‘international outlook’ indicator in THE Rankings for 2023.



Abu Dhabi University is home to over 7000 students, studying in 50 programs. The University is accredited nationally and internationally, including by the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges and has campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. With research and teaching in colleges of engineering, business, law, health sciences and arts and science, the University is the largest provider of programs in engineering, architecture and design and is home to the only college of business in the UAE with both EQUIS and AACSB accreditations, and boasts accreditations from the Royal Institute of British Architects, and the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), among others. Committed to supporting national and regional priorities, the University continues to introduce new programs and concentrations, with recent additions including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, biomedical engineering, human nutrition and dietetics, laboratory medicine, and molecular and human genetics.



