ADU attains the top rank for teaching in the UAE and second in the region

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Building upon a successful track record of international recognition, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has once again been recognized by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023. In its first-time participation, ADU has achieved a remarkable ranking as the fourth best University in the UAE out of ten academic institutions, the sixth in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries and an impressive 58th out of 963 institutions across 78 countries in the world. These rankings reflect the University’s outstanding accomplishments in the field of education, research and academia.

ADU has experienced significant growth across various disciplines, showcasing exceptional performance in teaching where it was awarded with the top rank in the UAE and second in the region, additionally achieving second position in the national ranking for Citations and International Outlook.

On this remarkable occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We take great pride in ADU’s well-deserved recognition by the prestigious Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff members who consistently go above and beyond to equip our students with the needed skillset and cutting-edge educational methods to enable them to excel in their future career markets and become the leaders of tomorrow. At ADU we are dedicated to delivering high-quality accredited programs while investing in scientific research to foster innovation and cultivate a culture of creative thinking among our faculty and students.”

As per the Times Higher Education Rankings, ADU received several rankings for its exceptional milestones in teaching, scientific research, curriculum, and many more. These rankings drove ADU to become recognized among the top three universities in the UAE and hold the number one position in the teaching pillar, in addition to ranking second regionally and 14th globally for the Highest Proportion of International Students.

Renowned for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, ADU's graduates are highly employable, ranking first in the UAE for the graduate employability index as per THE Rankings. ADU ranks second in the UAE and 8th globally for international outlook.

Recently, ADU was also ranked as the 59th best university in ‘Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings’ 2023, competing with over 669 universities from over 31 countries, in addition to ranking among the top four universities and first for teaching in the UAE for the University’s excellence in academia, research and educational experience.

As a young institution with several international accreditations, ADU continues to roll out competitive and accredited programs in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda and top global rankings and receives international recognition for its renowned curricular, innovative learning environment, and world-class education.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and among the top three universities in the UAE and holds the number one position in the teaching pillar according to the Times Higher Rankings (THE). Translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research, ADU ranks second in the UAE and 264th globally for its research influence and citations. Parallelly, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking. ADU has been ranked second regionally and 14th globally for Highest Proportion of International Students as per THE Ranking.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the university serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The university is home to five colleges including Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business (ranked number one in the UAE and among the elite 151-175 academic institutions in the world for business and economics), Engineering, Health Sciences, and Law, offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Renowned for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, ADU's graduates are highly employable, ranking first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

ADU empowers its faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The university maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations. ADU ranks second in the UAE and ten globally for international outlook according to the THE Rankings.

With institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 THE rankings with a 5 star [MK1] rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is recognized as one of the top three universities in the UAE for prestigious accreditations at the institutional, college, or subject level.

