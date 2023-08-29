Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As a testament of its solid dedication to academic excellence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) continues to showcase its remarkable achievements in global rankings. This time, ADU is once again recognized by the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 (THE), ranking 13th best university globally, among the Top 20 Small Universities in the World, out of 81 academic institutions across 33 locations. The ranking comes in line with the University’s continuous endeavors to introduce competitive and accredited programs that align with the UAE Government’s National Agenda and top global rankings. It also signifies the University’s receipt of international recognition for its renowned curricula, innovative learning environment and exceptional educational offerings.



Commenting on the occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to witness another recognition by the THE World University Rankings 2023 by ranking as the 13th top small university globally. This accomplishment marks another significant step in our journey towards excellence, further adding to our streak of success within the THE rankings. This comes as a testament to our determination to provide exceptional education and cultivate an engaging learning environment.”



Prof. Aouad added: “I extend my sincere gratitude to ADU’s dedicated faculty, students, supportive staff, and visionary leadership. This milestone would not have been possible without your collective efforts. Together, we continue to shape the future of education and contribute to the advancement of knowledge.”



Recently, ADU was ranked 58th out of 963 institutions across 78 countries in the world, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023. ADU also stands as one of the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar, as per the THE Rankings. These rankings reflect the University’s outstanding accomplishments in the field of education, research, and academia.



About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.



Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 7,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.



According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.



The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.



Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.



ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

