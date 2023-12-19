Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Dr. Anas Al Tarabsheh, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, and Dr. Mohammed Ghazal, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, were granted a patent in the field of renewable energy from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



In line with ADU’s commitment to fostering research and innovation, the University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) supported both Professors in their project’s development journey, which the U.S.-based federal agency awarded the patent in recognition of the pioneering inventions.



In line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, this patent demonstrated a practical solution for improving the efficiency and sustainability of renewable energy generation, which aligns with the global shift towards cleaner and greener energy sources. In addition, this achievement aims to provide ADU’s students with a platform to delve into various aspects of renewable energy, such as system optimization, embedded systems, solar tracking algorithms, and many more.



Students will also be able to gain hands-on experience and develop their skills and knowledge in cutting-edge energy technologies.



Dr. Al Tarabsheh and Dr. Ghazal's project aims to enhance the energy output of photovoltaic-wind hybrid energy systems, as the patent, titled “Deformable model for performance enhancement of photovoltaic-wind hybrid system,” was designed to combine wind and photovoltaic energy sources in one system as an alternative to traditional hybrid systems for these two energy sources. This model enables precise adjustments to the wind turbine arms by dynamically controlling the tilt of the PV modules at ideal angles to enhance energy production. It presents a distinctive and pioneering approach to integrating wind and photovoltaic energy into one autonomous system that improves energy harvesting rates.



In recognition of this noteworthy accomplishment, Dr. Anas Al Tarabsheh and Dr. Mohammed Ghazal expressed their appreciation to the University’s leadership for their unwavering support during their journey and for providing them with the necessary resources and tools, which played a vital role in achieving this milestone. In addition, they stressed the importance of the patent in advancing the UAE’s renewable energy initiatives and highlighted the role of the awards in fostering innovative solutions that will benefit the students and the community.



For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/



About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.



Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.



According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.



The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.



Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.



ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

