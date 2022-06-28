It leverages the latest Azure innovations on Cloud-Native space, including Azure Kubernetes Services, DevOps, managed databases, and cloud security, to bring about industry disruption and align with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today announced that Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) has successfully leveraged the power of the trusted, intelligent, versatile Microsoft Cloud to further empower its “DARI” digital real estate platform, which integrates cloud-based tools.

DARI was developed in collaboration between the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Advanced Real Estate Services Company (ADRES), to lay the groundwork for creating new opportunities to promote innovation and digital transformation of services in the real estate sector.

Moath Maqbol, General Manager at ADRES, said: “ADRES is working with DMT to transform the emirate's real estate ecosystem in the Emirate and take it to the highest level of agility. By partnering with Microsoft and leveraging the advanced services of its data centre regions, we aim to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a smart hub and an attractive destination for real estate investment.”

“We have launched DARI, a transformational, one-stop solution for all the real estate industry requirements, to increase the transparency and attractiveness of the emirate's real estate market through an advanced and integrated system. While DARI is our first platform, it will be followed by a series of innovations that will support the country’s vision of better living.” Maqbol added.

Real estate is an established growth pillar for the emirate, given the sector’s potential as a lucrative area for foreign investment. ADRES, the proptech ventures builder, is developing a digital ecosystem for the industry that will provide an extensive solution for all property requirements.

“Microsoft is committed to driving economic growth and digital transformation across the UAE,” said Naim Yazbeck, Regional Director, Enterprise and Partner Group (EPG), Microsoft UAE. “Our work with Advanced Real Estate Services is the first in a series of steps we shall take together to empower the Abu Dhabi real estate sector. The Microsoft Cloud, delivered through our Abu Dhabi and Dubai data centres, has empowered innovators like ADRES to disrupt their industries and establish new benchmarks for excellence.”

DARI, which went live in February, is hosted on Azure in Microsoft’s UAE data centres, which were launched in June 2019 to empower regional pioneers like ADRES in their digital transformation journeys. The digital platform uses cutting-edge technology from Azure, such as Cloud-Native space, including Azure Kubernetes Services, DevOps, managed databases, and cloud security. The subsequent innovations by ADRES are also planned to run on Microsoft Azure.

Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) is a PropTech venture developer, founded to create opportunities and disrupt the way the real estate industry operates. The adoption of cutting-edge information technology is crucial to resolve the variety of challenges the Abu Dhabi real estate sector faces, whether it is adapting to the latest market trends, demands & supply, managing risk, adhering to compliance, or meeting customer expectations.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.