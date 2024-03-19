Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center, part of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center (ADREC) under the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has achieved a remarkable milestone in resolving real estate disputes throughout 2023.

The center resolved 3,876 out of 4,079 disputes recorded in 2023, achieving a high completion rate of 95%. This accomplishment was reached after real estate mediators conducted 10,376 sessions throughout the year. The total value of the settled cases amounted to AED 1,985,550,315, representing a significant milestone in the center's performance and its vital role in enhancing the stability of the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi.

Out of the 3,876 resolved real estate disputes, 28% were resolved through amicable means. This reflects a dedication to resolving real estate disputes amicably, utilizing the latest mediation and reconciliation techniques. It is also a testament to the center's ongoing commitment to enhancing the dispute resolution process in the real estate sector, thereby contributing to the sector's growth in the Emirate.

The achievements of the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center in 2023 are a clear indication of our commitment to excellence and our dedication to upholding the highest standards of justice and fairness in the real estate sector. With a focus on amicable settlements, the center has played a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and stability of the real estate market in Abu Dhabi." Said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General at ADREC.

“Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center remains dedicated to enhancing its services, adopting innovative approaches to dispute resolution, and contributing to the growth and stability of Abu Dhabi's real estate market” he concluded.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amer Rashed Albedwawi

Email: amer.albedwawi@dmt.gov.ae

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in November 2023, aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global real estate hub and increase the sector’s contribution to the non-oil economy. ADREC leads a significant transformation in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

ADREC's focus is on advancing the sector’s ecosystem while giving priority to the well-being of tenants, homeowners, developers, and investors. This involves streamlining processes and enhance regulatory frameworks, while utilising advanced technologies to provide sustainable and seamless services.

Collaborating closely with all stakeholders, the centre aims to elevate development standards and overall liveability in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, ADREC focuses on innovation, exploring groundbreaking technologies. This comprehensive approach highlights ADREC's commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration, positioning Abu Dhabi as an attractive global destination.

About the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center:

The Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center "Taswya" was established to handle a wide range of real estate disputes, including both commercial and civil matters, in an amicable manner.

The center has a team of specialists that offer innovative alternative solutions designed to save time and effort, thereby strengthening the competitive advantage of real estate investment in Abu Dhabi. Taswya operates three strategically located settlement centers across the Emirate: in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City, and Al Dhafra Region, ensuring convenient access for clients.

Among the real estate disputes that can be resolved amicably by the Real Estate Dispute Settlement Centers are disputes related to property division agreements (such as segregation of joint ownership, physical partitioning, and benefit sharing), construction disputes, relinquishment and exit agreements in inherited lands, and disputes arising from real estate regulations.