Deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of commercial operations at the facility

Natural gas is a key transition fuel and the Ruwais project is set to be first in MENA to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC announced today, the signing of a 15-year Heads of Agreement (“LNG agreement”) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“ENN LNG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (“ENN Natural Gas”), for the delivery of at least 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of the facility’s commercial operations.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Marketing, said: “This landmark LNG agreement from our ongoing Ruwais LNG project enhances ADNOC’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and creates new opportunities for value-creation across our gas value chain as natural gas demand continues to increase. We are making excellent progress in delivering this strategic project as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition and we will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey.”

The Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, supporting ADNOC’s accelerated Net Zero by 2045 ambition. When completed, the project, which consists of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa, will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity to help meet increased global demand for natural gas.

The LNG agreement is contingent upon a final investment decision (FID) on the project, including regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement between the two companies.

Notes:

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel, generating lower-carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae