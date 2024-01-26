Ongoing collaboration aims to establish railway service to Al Dhannah City to boost connectivity between key UAE hubs and support decarbonization efforts

During visit to Al Ruwais Industrial City, ADNOC Group CEO reviewed progress of key projects that will drive value, growth and future-proof the Company

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC today announced His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and members of ADNOC’s executive leadership team, joined Etihad Rail’s first rail journey that connects the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah. Once operational, the rail service, which is currently under development, will enable ADNOC’s staff and contractors to travel between the two destinations.

Following the milestone rail journey, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber undertook a tour of ADNOC’s world-scale downstream and petrochemicals hub in Al Ruwais Industrial City, during which he was updated on strategic growth projects at Borouge 4, ADNOC Refining and the Ruwais LNG project.



H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “ADNOC’s partnership with Etihad Rail is fully aligned with our strategic priorities to successfully implement transport solutions that contribute to the UAE’s development and future prosperity. In line with our leadership’s visionary directives and under the supervision of His Highness, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, the development of passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhannah City aims to connect the UAE’s main centers of trade, industry, manufacturing, production, logistics and population. The Etihad Rail project is more than just a rail network, it will serve as a vital artery for economic growth and infrastructure development while driving decarbonization, for the benefit of the UAE and its people.

“I am proud of our world-class facilities in Al Ruwais Industrial City and the commitment and dedication of our staff, who are passionate to showcase our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Our facilities and expert workforce play a pivotal role in enhancing our nation’s status as a responsible and reliable global energy leader.”

The rail passenger service is a continuation of the close strategic partnership between ADNOC and Etihad Rail, with sulfur products already being transported by rail between Shah and Habshan to the export point at Al Ruwais Industrial City, enabling ADNOC Sour Gas to be a leading global sulfur producer.

Commenting on the strong partnership between both companies, His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said: “We were pleased to host ADNOC’s executive leadership team on board the first rail journey between Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhannah City, and we are proud to have a strategic partner and customer such as ADNOC, who were one of the first companies to adopt rail transportation solutions in the country. As part of our ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships in the public and private sectors, we continue to work to develop an integrated transportation system in the country, in accordance with the directives of our wise leadership and under the supervision of our Chairman His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Etihad Rail is strengthening the position that the UAE enjoys as a leading global hub within the logistics, transportation and infrastructure sectors, by providing more effective and reliable transportation solutions in line with the highest international standards and connecting cities and industries with a safe and sustainable rail network.”

The partnership between ADNOC and Etihad Rail aims to strengthen the resilience of the domestic economy by maximizing the use of local resources and services, encouraging economic diversification and creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals in the private sector.

Work on the $6.2 billion (AED22 billion) Borouge 4 expansion is underway. Supporting ADNOC’s In-Country Value program, the Borouge 4 plant, is set to be operational by 2025 and will produce an additional 1.4 million tons of polyethylene, boosting ADNOC’s annual production capacity of polyolefins produced in the UAE to 6.4 million tons.

ADNOC Refining is nearing completion of its Crude Flexibility Project, which will expand the range of products that are processed at Ruwais Refinery. Construction of the Waste Heat Recovery project has been completed, with the facility capturing waste heat to generate up to an additional 230 megawatts of electricity – equivalent to the energy needs of thousands of homes.

With deliveries of LNG expected to start in 2028, ADNOC’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on renewable and nuclear grid power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world. When completed, the project, which consists of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa, will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity to help meet increased global demand for natural gas.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About Etihad Rail

Construction on the network expansion to connect the emirates spanning across the entire UAE, from Ghuwaifat on the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the eastern coast, began in January 2020. In February 2023, the UAE National Rail Network was inaugurated following its completion whilst also marking the launch of freight operations in the UAE.

The National Rail Network now links all emirates, connecting residential, industrial, and commercial centres with four key ports across the UAE. This includes seven logistic centres located in Ruways, the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), Khalifa Port, Dubai Industrial City (DIC), Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghayel Dry Port, and Fujairah Port.