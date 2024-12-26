ADNOC Distribution, in collaboration with ADNOC Group, is participating in this year’s Liwa International Festival 2025with the ADNOC Energy Camp. Running between December 13, 2024, and January 4, 2025 in the Al Dhafrah region, our participation showcases ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to providing innovative services and engaging experiences for festival visitors.

The ADNOC Energy Camp offers a variety of activities and services designed to cater to visitors of all ages and nationalities. Combining education and entertainment, the camp highlights Emirati identity while offering a range of services including car wash, electric vehicle charging, and Oasis convenience store.

The camp’s Mobile Services Zone includes ADNOC Distribution’s state-of-the-art mobile fuel station with four fuel trucks operating 24/7, two LPG trucks providing festivalgoers with cooking gas, three mobile car wash vans, and one oil change truck. In partnership with Bin Hamooda Auto, ADNOC Distribution is also showcasing GMC Canyon and Chevrolet vehicles offered as prizes through the “WIN with ADNOC Wallet” campaign running in parallel on the ADNOC Distribution mobile app.

The Energy Camp provides a range of amenities to enhance visitor comfort, including seating areas, children’s play zones, an Oasis store, and coffee shops. It transforms a routine stop for fuel into an opportunity for relaxation and enjoyment, reflecting the spirit of Emirati hospitality even in the heart of the desert.

Through its presence at the festival, ADNOC Distribution underscores its dedication to serving communities with quality services and innovative solutions, setting new standards for service stations.