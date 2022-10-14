The award was conferred by H.E. Ambassador Iñigo de Palacio in the presence of dignitaries from both countries during a ceremony celebrating the National Day of Spain at Emirates Palace

Abu Dhabi, UAE: During a ceremony celebrating the National Day of Spain hosted by the Embassy of Spain in the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival was honoured with the distinction of ‘Friend of Spain’, in recognition of ADMAF’s contributions to strengthening relations between the UAE and Spain.

Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, His Excellency Iñigo de Palacio, conferred upon Her Excellency the award in the presence of Spanish and Emirati dignitaries, and praised her commitment to being a “vibrant promoter” of Spanish culture in Abu Dhabi and the UAE and advancing cultural dialogue between the two nations over the years through cultural partnership and initiatives with the Kingdom.

Upon receiving the award, H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo said: “I am honoured to receive the ‘Friend of Spain’ distinction recognizing ADMAF’s contributions to enhancing cultural relations between the Kingdom of Spain and the UAE. Together, we share a rich history of collaboration dating back to the Foundation’s inception nearly three decades ago, and to receive the recognition on the National Day of Spain, celebrating the country’s remarkable achievements and its cultural contributions to the international community makes the occasion particularly special. We look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship and enhancing cultural dialogue and understanding between the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain”.

His Excellency Ambassador Iñigo de Palacio said, “On Spain´s National Day Reception, we were honored by the presence of Her Excellency Huda I. Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, to receive the ‘Friend of Spain’ award, acknowledging the devoted contribution by ADMAF to building bridges in culture, music and the arts between Spain and the UAE. ADMAF and the Abu Dhabi Festival are vibrant promoters of Spanish culture in Abu Dhabi and the UAE at large, enhancing bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in music and the arts. With this award, we would like to honor the substantial role in bilateral cooperation played by ADMAF.”

Over the past 25 years, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation has greatly contributed to the development of musical culture and the promotion of cultural exchange between the two countries through its many co-commissions and productions such as the upcoming Aida at Teatro Royal in Madrid later this month, and Maria Pages’ De Scheherazade A Yo, Carmen which premiered at the Gran Teatre Del Liceu, Barcelona in May. In 2017, Spanish pianist Juan Perez Floristan gave a special recital concert in collaboration with New York University in Abu Dhabi and the Foundation has also supported the first European tour of the Freixenet Symphony Orchestra of the Reina Sofia School of Music for which Her Excellency was recently awarded the school’s Medal of Honour, by Her Majesty Queen Sofia, becoming the first Arab woman to be awarded the prestigious medal.

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation focuses on supporting culture and arts, and sustaining cultural development, by embracing creativity for the good of society as a contribution to enriching the cultural vision of Abu Dhabi. ADMAF also offers a wide array of initiatives, including Abu Dhabi Festival and several youth and societal programs and platforms, while supporting creative talents in the UAE and abroad in cooperation with major local and international cultural institutions.

-Ends-

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is among the oldest, non-profit cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. The Foundation focuses on supporting the culture and arts, and sustaining development by embracing creativity for the good of society as a contribution to enriching the cultural vision of Abu Dhabi. The Foundation offers a wide array of initiatives, including the Abu Dhabi Festival and several youth and societal programmes and platforms. The foundation also supports creative talents in the UAE and abroad in cooperation with major local and international cultural institutions.