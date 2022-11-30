Adlers aims to hold real estate exhibitions in Upper Egypt and coastal cities. Training sales and marketing cadres is a priority



Adler's Real Estate Consultancy has succeeded in achieving large sales rates, especially as it targets international clients, as the company achieved sales of about 430 million pounds during the year 2022, more than 75% of which are to clients from outside Egypt, as the company relies on Strong real estate export strategy.



Eng. Mahmoud Amer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler's Real Estate Consulting Company, said that his company owns a large portfolio of projects covering about 95% of the real estate developers in the Egyptian market.



He added that Adler's plan was focused on expanding the number of projects it offers to its clients. In addition to projects in East Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, the company tended to include Heliopolis, Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October City projects to its portfolio of projects, in addition to coastal projects in the North Coast and Galala City.



Amer added that Adler's not only stood at achieving successes in the field of marketing and sales, but was able to train about 45 new cadres in the field of sales and marketing through the company's training center, pointing out that the company's training programs depend on qualifying sales cadres with the most powerful training programs, starting with learning maps. Studying the real estate market, its trends and customer needs in order to be able to help the customer and clarify the strengths and weaknesses of each project.



In the field of marketing, Adler's was able, through educational videos, to help customers choose the right property for their needs.



With regard to reading the market during the recent period, the head of Adler's confirmed that local customers were affected by the change in the currency rate and the market was affected by a state of uncertainty about prices and the method of sale and payment. However, the issue seemed different to international customers who were excited to buy a property in Egypt, whether for housing or investment.



Pointing out that Adler's turned to international clients and exported the property early, which made it more comfortable in dealing with clients during that period.



With regard to the company's next plan, Eng. Mahmoud Amer indicated that his company aims to hold real estate exhibitions abroad during the next year, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stressing that the Gulf markets, especially Saudi Arabia, are thirsty for Egyptian real estate, as the diversity offered by Egyptian real estate projects in the New Administrative Capital The North Coast and Galala do not have a similar competitor in the Middle East, adding that the company aims to achieve sales from 500 to 550 million pounds during the year 2023.



Pointing out that organizing local exhibitions is in the company's plan during the next two years, but in an unconventional way and strategy. It also plans to organize exhibitions in Upper Egypt, coastal areas and various governorates of Egypt to facilitate customers.



The company also aims to expand the training of sales and marketing cadres to help customers select the appropriate property.



Adler's Real Estate Consulting set out in the Egyptian real estate market with European expertise to provide innovative solutions for corporate management, restructuring and project marketing, based on modern technical methods that help real estate companies achieve their goals in addition to helping customers choose a suitable property with technical specifications that do not depend only on location and price plans. It also focuses on design, comfort and luxury in the unit, in cooperation with a group of qualified real estate consultants.



Adler's Real Estate Consultancy relies on three main axes: corporate restructuring, organizing exhibitions, and marketing.

