As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the judicial system, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is taking part in the GITEX 2023, which is being held from 16 to 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Department is showcasing digital initiatives and solutions in line with the government of Abu Dhabi's visions and directions to improve the quality of government performance and consolidate the government's competitive position globally.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that digital transformation and the use of modern technologies in the provision of justice and judicial services have helped create a fundamental transformation of the judicial work system in the 'Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, seeks to sustain development and modernization to ensure the provision of smart and innovative services.

Furthermore, during its participation in GITEX 2023, through the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, the Department introduced the Digital Marriage Contract Service, which allows customers to apply electronically, receive approvals and go through the payment procedures, then use the appointment booking system, which also allows contract sessions to be conducted remotely using videoconference technology, with the final marriage contract document shared via official channels by digital signature of an electronic copy of the document.

This service relies on digital identification to extract necessary data from government data exchange systems and electronic signatures of all parties to the contract, directly on the marriage officiant’s device or through the signatures of the parties through their smart devices without the need to the location requirement to hold the marriage contract by offering the option to complete the ceremony remotely or in person before the marriage officiant.

The digital service also offers more flexibility in choosing the appropriate date for the contract by reviewing the officiants’ dates, automatically receiving the results of the medical examination of the suitors, eliminating notary public paper records and replacing them with electronic contract number that is issued and authenticated digitally.