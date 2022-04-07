The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has developed the service of making safe deposits and paying judicial fines through its website, to include obtaining a "cease of search" immediately once the payment has been completed, ensuring that the amounts deposited in the lawsuit file are registered quickly and accurately, and contributing to shortening the time and effort and making it easy for the concerned employee and court users alike.

His Excellency Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stressed that the development of the safe deposit service and the payment of judicial fines through ADJD website, comes within the framework of the efforts exerted to support the digital transformation of the Judicial Department, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to accelerate litigation proceedings at all stages and harness modern technologies to ensure the ease of completing transactions according to the highest global standards.

ADJD Undersecretary pointed to the multiplicity of aspects of the importance of the developed service, as it also provides the deposit of financial deposit for police reports that are not registered in ADJD systems, and the deposit of financial deposit for cases or files. He also indicated that the new service aims to save time and effort for ADJD staff and police personnel, ensure easy access to case numbers related to deposited amounts, and increase the court users' happiness, in addition to supporting sustainable development goals by issuing electronic receipts for “paperless” transactions, which contributes to saving resources and preserving the environment.

ADJD has provided and installed a number of tablets in Police Stations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the court users' convenience, and has trained police officers and employees on how to use the new service.

With regard to the requirements needed to avail the service, it is compulsory to have a lawsuit number or an enforcement file number, UAE Pass under the name of the court user, and a credit card for payment. The number of the police report registered in the name of the court user is also needed in the absence of a case registered in the Public Prosecution System.