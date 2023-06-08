Eight new award categories focus on reducing emissions, supporting global energy security and enabling a responsible energy transition

Awards support ADIPEC’s overall ambitions to serve as an inclusive, solutions-oriented platform

Abu Dhabi: ADIPEC Awards 2023 is inviting submissions from individuals and businesses driving decarbonisation and innovative solutions to enable a lower-carbon future, with an extended deadline for submissions until 14 June.

In its 13th year, the ADIPEC 2023 Awards features eight new categories that encourage tangible solutions that significantly reduce emissions, support global energy security, and enable a responsible energy transition. Submissions are open to individuals and businesses across the global energy sector.

In response to the urgent need to deliver progressive climate action, the ADIPEC Awards 2023 are being held under the theme “Leading the Transformation”. The ADIPEC Awards winners will be revealed at an exclusive award ceremony on October 2, 2023, as part of ADIPEC.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, ADIPEC Awards Chair and EVP Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading Communications at ADNOC Group, said: “The ADIPEC Awards continue to serve as an important global platform to recognise and honour outstanding individuals and companies at the forefront of driving positive change in the energy sector. Now, more than ever, the world needs a practical and responsible approach to the energy transition, and we have enhanced this year’s awards to include new categories dedicated to fostering innovative solutions that accelerate decarbonisation and support the global drive towards net zero. In this important year for climate action, where the UAE will host COP28, we hope to inspire ground-breaking innovations that can help transform, decarbonise and future-proof the global energy sector and enable a more sustainable future for the world.”

The eight categories of the ADIPEC 2023 Awards that are open for submission until June 14, 2023 are: Game-Changing Partnership, Developing Economies Energy Company of the Year, Transformative Hydrogen Project, Clean Energy Technology Innovation of the Year, Decarbonisation at Scale Award, Young Changemaker of the Year, Future Energy Workforce Development Programme, and Leader Of Change: Passionate Driver Of Progress.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023, said: “The ADIPEC Awards is an important part of ADIPEC, and is particularly significant this year, as we seek to unify industry and accelerate urgent, collective action and tangible solutions that will support a cleaner, more secure energy future. With ADIPEC and the Awards taking place just weeks before the critical COP28 summit in the UAE, we are proud to support the UAE’s commitment to decarbonisation and vision for a COP of action and solidarity.

“Built on a nearly 40-year legacy of innovation and evolution, ADIPEC has remained committed to ensuring we consistently innovate and evolve to support the needs of the industry. We have put a lot of thought into reshaping the award categories this year to recognise and celebrate individuals and projects tackling some of the most pressing climate and energy challenges we face today.”

A rigorous and transparent judging process ensures each submission is assessed by a jury of global experts in decarbonisation, technology, finance, and climate change – including global energy leaders, senior industry executives and professionals drawn from national and multinational energy companies, academia, and industry associations.

The 2023 edition of ADIPEC will follow six progressive themes, while the conference and exhibition programme include a new Hydrogen Strategic Conference, an expanded Decarbonisation Zone, a more robust diversity programme, and feature leadership roundtables and advisory boards for greater alignment and engagement with the needs of industry.

About ADIPEC

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC will take place in Abu Dhabi between 2-5 October 2023.

It convenes key stakeholders from across the energy value chain to accelerate urgent, collective and responsible action, produce credible, game-changing solutions, and foster the transformational progress needed to create an inclusive, future-proof energy system.

Across 350 unique sessions comprising strategic and technical conferences, ADIPEC 2023 will welcome more than 1,500 speakers – including government ministers, CEOs, policy makers, energy experts and innovators – to rally industries, sectors and individuals around a common cause, encouraging collaboration and the action required to advance the world’s decarbonisation goals.

As the UAE prepares to welcome global leaders to COP28 in November 2023, ADIPEC will frame diverse conversations that complement the nation’s goal of delivering a COP of collaborative action, while driving investment into the clean energies of the future.

