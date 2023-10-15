We R ide will leverage the SAVI cluster’s infrastructure and enabling regulatory framework to transform autonomous driving technology into tangible industry applications

Company to support Abu Dhabi’s ambitions in promoting the adoption of smart and autonomous vehicles worldwide, as it focuses on creating affordable and accessible solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced its collaboration with autonomous technologies and services pioneer, WeRide, which is set to establish its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s recently launched global Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, located in Masdar City.

Leveraging the cluster’s state-of-the-art facilities, services and enabling regulatory ecosystem, the new WeRide office in Abu Dhabi will operate as the regional headquarter to transform autonomous driving technology into concrete industry applications and empower mobility and the transport of freight within the Emirate and beyond.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster sets the new standard for transportation and sustainable mobility, enabling global players to accelerate the development of air, land and sea applications by providing cutting-edge R&D and testing facilities. Bringing together the complete value chain in one cluster optimises synergies from shared technologies to promote the future of mobility in the UAE and beyond. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leading regional position in attracting global innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and talent from innovative sectors to export locally developed, homegrown solutions to the world.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi’s pioneering Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry cluster has launched with immediate scale, and has attracted global companies and talent to promote innovate solutions that shape the future of transportation and mobility sector. We are proud to be working with WeRide, who are key players in providing smart, autonomous solutions, with a focus on accessibility and affordability. Through innovate global players, we will make a real impact across the world, helping us all achieve a zero-emissions future.”

WeRide is a leading, commercial-stage company that develops Level 4 autonomous driving technologies. The company is conducting autonomous driving R&D, tests and operations in over 26 cities around the world, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental services.

Jennifer Li, CFO of WeRide, said: “Abu Dhabi has been one of the most enterprising and welcoming destinations for autonomous driving. We are delighted to join the new endeavour as part of the SAVI Cluster, which also marks an important milestone of our two-year robotaxi operation in the city. Our technologies and products centering urban living fit well into the Abu Dhabi’s ambition for autonomous mobility and logistics. Tapping onto our strategic partnership with ADIO and existing local presence, we are excited to further join forces with Abu Dhabi to promote AV commercialisation, expand operation areas and pave the way for the implementation of new AV policies and regulations.”

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) collaboratively spearheaded the creation of the fully integrated SAVI cluster covering the design, testing and manufacturing of smart and autonomous transportation and mobility solutions. The newly formed cluster will provide state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory enablement to attract and support innovation and commercialisation of advanced autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies in the UAE, unlocking their full global potential.

