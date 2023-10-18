Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), has signed an MOU with NWTN, a UAE-based smart vehicle company, where it will benefit from the Yas Island testing zone, offered by the Emirate’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, which provides an established road mobility test bed with a growing number of incorporated technology startups.

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company specialised in providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions. Earlier this year, the company launched a luxury smart passenger vehicle that offers cutting-edge technology including autonomous driving.

NWTN will play a key role in accelerating the Emirate’s green automotive industry and will expedite the advancement of the modern automobile industry and transportation in Abu Dhabi. As the UAE prepares to host COP28, the launch of Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster will also help to accelerate the adoption of green mobility services and propel the country and wider world towards a zero-emissions future.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The launch of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering SAVI cluster has already brought together global companies and talent that will develop innovative solutions and help revolutionise transportation and mobility. Our goal is to make a transformation impact across the world, accelerating efforts in achieving a zero-emissions future and adopting green mobility services. Our collaboration with NWTN falls perfectly within these ambitions, and we look forward towards realising a greener, more sustainable future.”

Paul Lin, President of NWTN Motors, said: “At NWTN, we are leading the revolution in green mobility, combining pioneering design with cutting-edge autonomous driving technology. As we expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, we not only help propel the UAE into a zero-emissions future but also champion sustainable transportation solutions for the UAE and the region. Our strength lies in our commitment to offering premium electric vehicles, integrated with the Internet of Everything, and our exploration across the clean energy value chain globally."

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADIO collaboratively spearheaded the creation of the fully integrated SAVI cluster covering the design, testing and manufacturing of smart and autonomous transportation and mobility solutions. The newly formed cluster will provide state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory enablement to attract and support innovation and commercialisation of advanced autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies in the UAE, unlocking their full global potential.

