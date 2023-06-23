Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has been recognised with three prestigious awards at the Bonds & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2023 for its outstanding contributions to the finance sector. The three categories of the awards include the Global Sovereign Sukuk Deal of the Year, Islamic Syndication of the Year, and Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year.

Mohammed Ali Al Fahim, Acting Global Head of Wholesale Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, added: "ADIB extends its gratitude to the industry experts, clients, and partners who have recognised and appreciated its efforts in delivering exceptional financial solutions. These awards reaffirm ADIB's position as a leading Islamic financial institution, dedicated to driving innovation and creating value for its clients. ADIB will continue to strive for excellence as we participate in ambitious deals that have a meaningful impact on the local communities which they serve.”

ADIB received the Islamic Syndication of the Year award for its exceptional involvement. This milestone highlights ADIB's leadership in structuring innovative and sustainable financial solutions.

In addition, ADIB has been honored with the prestigious Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year award. This landmark deal exemplifies ADIB's expertise in the real estate sector and its commitment to supporting significant projects.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 172 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

