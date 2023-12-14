Enabling customers to easily make donations to environmental charity Emirates Nature-WWF through ADIB’s App and its ATM Network and ensuring almost 200 ADIB employees are trained, contributing to conservation as part of this program

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, strengthened collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF's 'Leaders of Change' program, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. With nearly 200 employees trained through the program, ADIB's participation aims to support Emirates Nature’s mission to co-create and implement science-based projects that support local nature and wildlife preservation, climate action, market transformation and the green economy, and food and water security in the UAE – in collaboration with the community and youth.

In addition, ADIB will now enable customers to make seamless donations to Emirates Nature-WWF through its ATM network and mobile banking platform.

Through the Leaders of Change civil society mobilization program, ADIB will mobilize internal resources to create change through trainings, ideation sessions and volunteering excursions empowering its staff and their families to take action for nature – through real, impact driven conservation projects that are being implemented on the ground. By fostering a collective commitment to environmental impact, ADIB aims to create a ripple effect of positive change in the community.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of COP 28 between Dr. Amer Al Ameri, Head of Private Banking and Community Banking at ADIB, and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Amer al Ameri, Head of Private Banking and Community Banking, ADIB said: "Our collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF reflects our dedication to meaningful environmental action. It not only enhances environmental awareness but also strengthens our relationship within the community, fostering a shared sense of purpose."

The Leaders of Change program has equipped ADIB's workforce with the tools to engage in conservation and citizen science on the ground. This initiative resonates deeply with the bank's sustainability goals, transcending the traditional scope of banking services. The collaboration is not the first time ADIB has partnered with Emirates Nature-WWF. The two organizations have previously collaborated together on a unique initiative, where ADIB staff monitored the UAE’s local wildlife and worked alongside conservation experts on exclusive field trips. Over 110 ADIB employees participated in the program designed to gather valuable data to deepen scientific knowledge and inform national policies.

"As a leading Islamic financial institution, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond finances. We prioritize capacity building and social development, recognizing their integral role in environmental conservation and alignment with Sharia principles," Dr. Amer al Ameri added.

ADIB remains committed to supporting the UAE's Net Zero ambition, leveraging its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF to foster a culture of active participation and make a tangible difference in preserving the environment for future generations.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “At Emirates Nature-WWF, we recognize that a whole-of-society approach is paramount to scale up the implementation of green solutions in the country. We harness the power of the community through our Leaders of Change program which, with the support of esteemed partners such as ADIB, has grown to become one of UAE’s largest movements for nature. Together, we are optimistic about leading the change towards a sustainable future for all.”

For over twenty years, Emirates Nature-WWF has played a significant and engaged role as a partner in environmental conservation across the MENA region. Emirates Nature-WWF working closely together with government, private sector and academia to design, implement and scale up science-based conservation programmes, climate mitigation and adaptation measures, and civil society mobilization initiatives that activate members of the public and youth to take action for nature.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

Learn more about our impact at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae