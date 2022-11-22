149% increase in their Digital Trading platform utilization compared to the same period last year

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADIB Securities, the leading Shari’a-compliant brokerage firm in the UAE and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), reported over AED 22 billion worth of trades for the nine months period ended 30 September 2022, more than any other bank affiliated brokerage firm in UAE.

The Abu Dhabi-based brokerage reported a 149% increase in their Digital Trading platform utilization compared to the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by a strong increase in the number of transactions routed through the company’s digital channels from 68% to 73% over the same period.

Dr. Amer Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board at ADIB Securities, said: “Our rapid expansion has planted us firmly at the top of the list amongst our competitors. ADIB Securities captured a large share of the value of trades. As clients’ expectations continue to grow, we focus on investing in our people in order to provide a meaningful and personalised client experience and to ensure that each customer feels important. The key to providing great experiences lies in our constant development of our digital strategy and investment in new digital capabilities.”

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager at ADIB Securities, commented: “Q3 was a very busy time for us here at ADIB Securities. We have grown the number of new accounts opened by 87% and our number of transactions has risen by 83%. New IPOs and global markets volatility have provided investors with opportunities to trade more frequently while maintaining focus on the long term. We do expect markets to remain active next year, supported by the positive investment environment in the UAE. We have invested heavily into increasing customer experience by focusing on delivering quality service, upgrading our systems, and developing our comprehensive digital strategy. Our success thus has been the result of our ongoing commitment to providing a best-in-class trading experience. We look forward to building on this momentum for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

ADIB Securities specializes in Shari’a-compliant brokerage services in the UAE and was previously awarded UAE broker of the year by Global Investor ISF. ADIB’s heavy investment into enhancing the client experience through ADIB Securities’ digital and physical channels has helped the Bank retain its top ranking.

-Ends-

About ADIB Securities

ADIB Securities the subsidiary of ADIB, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading financial institution, established in 2005 and head quartered in Abu Dhabi. ADIB Securities specializes in Sharia Compliant brokerage services and is a powerful resource that complements the overall offering of ADIB. We provide easy to use trading platforms to ensure you can plan, implement and track your investments efficiently. The company has grown since inception to become a market leader in the Sharia Brokerage industry in the UAE. Our team of professionals are available to assist you in your brokerage requirements through our superior ethical practices. This is a combination of service excellence and personal relationship management, built on cutting edge technology and years of experience.

For more information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications